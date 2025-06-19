HashFly Enables Passive Bitcoin and Dogecoin Income Through Next-Generation Cloud Mining Solutions

In 2025, HashFly is redefining how global users earn crypto—offering passive Bitcoin and Dogecoin income through simple, secure cloud mining contracts

June 19, 2025

With Bitcoin (BTC) recently soaring to nearly $110,000 amid renewed concerns over U.S. inflation data and monetary policy shifts, global investors are rapidly seeking low-barrier entry points into the cryptocurrency market. As traditional mining remains capital-intensive and technically complex, HashFly, a pioneer in cloud mining since 2013, offers a compelling alternative—passive income generation through smart, scalable BTC and DOGE cloud mining contracts.

Market Trends Fuel Demand for Passive Crypto Solutions

The latest surge in Bitcoin’s value has been driven by a mix of macroeconomic factors: inflation pressure, institutional crypto adoption, and growing recognition of digital assets as hedging tools. Companies like GameStop have recently added BTC to their balance sheets, signaling wider mainstream acceptance. Yet for many retail investors, the high cost of entry and mining setup presents a significant barrier.

HashFly bridges this gap by offering turnkey, next-generation cloud mining solutions that empower users worldwide to earn daily BTC and DOGE income without owning or managing mining hardware.

A Smarter Way to Earn: HashFly’s Cloud Mining Advantage

Operating globally from data centers in Iceland, Canada, Kazakhstan, and other mining-friendly regions, HashFly leverages cutting-edge AI and green energy infrastructure to optimize mining efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

With contract plans starting from just $200, users can begin earning daily passive income within hours of activation. Each plan includes transparent daily payouts, zero hidden fees, and full legal compliance, making HashFly one of the most trusted names in the crypto mining space.

Key Benefits of HashFly Cloud Mining:

Earn Bitcoin and Dogecoin daily —no hardware, no noise, no electricity bills

—no hardware, no noise, no electricity bills Global access —available in 100+ countries with multilingual support

—available in 100+ countries with multilingual support Bank-level security —SSL encryption, anti-DDoS protection, and two-factor authentication

—SSL encryption, anti-DDoS protection, and two-factor authentication AI-optimized contracts —maximize returns using real-time algorithmic mining allocation

—maximize returns using real-time algorithmic mining allocation Referral program —earn up to 3% by inviting friends

—earn up to 3% by inviting friends Fully compliant—operating under regulatory guidelines in multiple jurisdictions

“As Bitcoin becomes more embedded in global finance, we believe passive crypto income should be accessible to everyone, not just the tech-savvy or wealthy,” said a HashFly spokesperson. “Our goal is to simplify mining while delivering reliable, transparent returns—even in a volatile market.”

Why DOGE and BTC?

While Bitcoin remains the flagship asset for long-term crypto investors, Dogecoin (DOGE) has maintained strong popularity due to low transaction fees and community support. HashFly’s dual offering allows users to diversify and benefit from both high-value and high-velocity digital currencies.

How to Start Mining with HashFly:

Register at www.hashfly.com Choose a mining contract—starting at just $200 Start earning—daily payouts in BTC or DOGE sent directly to your account Withdraw anytime—100% user-controlled funds

Whether you're hedging against inflation or building a long-term crypto portfolio, HashFly offers a reliable, regulated, and globally accessible path to daily crypto income.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is a global cloud mining platform that allows individuals and institutions to mine leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without the need for hardware or technical expertise. With clients in over 100 countries and data centers optimized for performance and sustainability, HashFly continues to lead the way in democratizing crypto mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Scott Joseph Email: info@hashfly.com Job Title: director

