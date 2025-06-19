EvenMix Launches Battery Powered Tote Mixer for Versatile Industrial Use

A new cordless IBC mixer delivers freedom, power, and portability for mixing professionals across industries

Columbia Station, OH , June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix, a leader in portable mixing technology, has unveiled its latest innovation: the battery powered tote mixer. Designed to redefine portability and mixing performance, this new release combines the power of industrial-grade blending with the convenience of cordless operation, making it an ideal solution for a variety of applications in agriculture, chemicals, food and beverage, water treatment, and more.

Unlike conventional mixers tethered to air or electrical lines, the battery powered tote mixer features a fully integrated, rechargeable system that offers the freedom to operate in any location—no cords, hoses, or external power sources required. This makes it an ideal solution for remote work sites, mobile operations, and facilities seeking increased flexibility. It runs for 60 to 90 minutes on a single charge, powered by a reliable DeWalt 20V lithium-ion battery that can be easily swapped for continuous operation.



Built on the EvenMix platform known for durability and low weight, this unit weighs just 16 pounds, including motor and mixing components. The mixer uses patented blade technology to create true top-to-bottom mixing without generating a vortex, thereby preserving product integrity. The design also reduces stress on containers and mixers, allowing the system to be safely used in plastic or steel IBC mixer applications.

The mixer head is compatible with standard IBC tote lids and comes with the industry's most advanced digital control panel. This panel allows users to easily adjust speed and monitor battery levels in real time. A variable-speed drive motor offers RPM settings from 40 to 160, enabling tailored performance for thick and thin fluids alike. This makes the battery powered tote mixer ideal for both viscous materials such as paints and adhesives and delicate substances like essential oils and beverages.

EvenMix’s expansion into battery-powered systems follows a successful track record with its air and electric drum mixer and tote mixing solutions. All of its mixers are engineered and manufactured in the USA using aerospace-grade components. The company’s Cleveland-based operations serve customers nationwide, offering personalized support and next-day shipping for most orders.

The mixer also includes safety features such as soft start to prevent splashing and a sealed gearbox to keep contaminants out of the mixing process. It is rated IP66, meaning it is protected from dust and water, ensuring performance even in tough environments. The unit is suitable for a variety of container depths and widths, easily interchangeable with various shaft and blade lengths to meet custom mixing needs.

With an emphasis on engineering, portability, and intuitive design, EvenMix continues to set itself apart as a leader in the mixing technology field. The company supports industries ranging from farm co-ops and industrial chemical plants to breweries and cosmetic labs. Its mission is to provide scalable, efficient solutions that simplify operations and increase product consistency, all while reducing labor and energy costs.

EvenMix is a trusted provider of advanced mixing solutions, specializing in lightweight, durable mixers that enhance product consistency and operational efficiency. With years of expertise, it empowers businesses across industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals, and water treatment.

