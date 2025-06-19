MOSCOW, RUSSIA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is in Russia from June 18 to 21. Among the participants is Italian writer and publicist Roberto Quaglia, holder of the title of Europe's best science fiction writer. He noted the significance of SPIEF as a space where the architecture of the future world is being formed.





"There are places in time and space where the future is created. This is one of them. Today, a new multipolar world is born—with new connections, centres of power, and initiatives. The economy plays a decisive role here, and that is precisely why the forum in Russia has special significance," emphasised Roberto Quaglia.

One of the main events of the first day of SPIEF was the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth", which opened the business program. It was organised based on the results of the Open Dialogue of the Russia National Centre. Leading specialists from Russia, Cameroon, Spain, Azerbaijan, and Canada participated in the discussion, as well as authors of the best essays from the Open Dialogue.

Experts discussed tectonic shifts in the world system, Africa's potential as a centre of future economic development, demographic challenges, and the role of advanced technologies. Special attention was paid to the theme of the economy's cultural foundations and business's social responsibility. Maxim Oreshkin noted that open and substantive dialogue is necessary to develop sustainable solutions.

