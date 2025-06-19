Artificial Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 3,680.47 Bn By 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence market size is expected to be worth USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 757.58 billion in 2025, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 19.20% between 2025 and 2034.

Ottawa, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 638.23 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 19.20% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034. AI's transformative role in enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making is fueling its rapid adoption across core industries.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Key Highlights

In terms of revenue, the artificial intelligence (AI) market has been calculated at $757.58 billion in 2025.

By 2034, the market is projected to soar to $3,680.47 billion.

This growth reflects a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.20% from 2025 to 2034.

North America led the global AI market in 2024, capturing over 36.92% of the total market share.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.8% between 2025 and 2034.

Deep learning technology dominated the AI space in 2024, accounting for a 37.4% market share.

technology dominated the AI space in 2024, accounting for a 37.4% market share. The services segment emerged as the leading solution category, contributing more than 39.2% in 2024.

In terms of end users, the BFSI sector held a significant 17.4% share of the AI market in 2024.

Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue Breakdown by Key Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, By Technology, 2022–2024 (USD Billion)

Technology 2022 2023 2024 Deep Learning 165.98 196.83 233.69 Machine Learning 122.59 145.43 172.72 NLP 91.33 108.31 128.50 Machine Vision 74.22 87.57 103.33



Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, By Solution, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Solution 2022 2023 2024 Hardware 109.20 129.66 154.22 Software 168.85 200.24 237.86 Services 176.08 208.23 246.14



Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, By End User, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

End User 2022 2023 2024 Healthcare 64.33 76.35 90.48 BFSI 72.59 86.13 102.26 Law 15.96 19.02 22.67 Retail 43.83 52.13 62.06 Advertising & Media 63.19 74.97 88.96 Automotive & Transportation 45.41 53.84 63.87 Agriculture 29.26 34.78 41.39 Manufacturing 43.44 51.58 61.49 Others 76.11 89.34 105.04



How is the Artificial Intelligence Market Transforming Globally?

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is transforming rapidly due to its rapid entry into all global fields. AI technologies enable machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and language understanding. 78% of companies use AI in at least one function as of 2024, up 55% from 2023. Major use of segments like Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Robotics & Automation, AI Platforms & Services are contributing to the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating significant opportunities for innovation and economic growth. Organizations investing in AI are seeing enhanced decision-making, improved customer experiences, and operational efficiencies. With ongoing technological advances and broader adoption, AI is expected to become an integral part of every industry shortly.

Factors to Know About Artificial Intelligence Market in 2025

According to Deloitte State of AI in Enterprises Edition , 94% of business leaders believe AI improves real-time decision-making.



, believe AI improves real-time decision-making. The pwC AI Prediction Report stated that, 63% increase in data accuracy and ~ 52% reduction in forecasting errors have been measured since the adoption of AI.



stated that, and ~ Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of companies will be using AI-powered chatbots for customer service. IBM also reports that AI implementation can reduce customer service operational costs by around 30%, and in some cases, cut labor costs by up to 90%.



What are the Key Trends of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Generative AI Going Mainstream: Generative AI is now widely adopted across industries for content creation, code generation, and design automation.



for content creation, code generation, and design automation. AI-First Business Models: Companies are building products and services with AI at the core rather than as an enhancement.



Companies are building products and services with AI at the core rather than as an enhancement. Rise of Industry-Specific AI Solutions: Tailored AI models are being developed to meet unique needs in sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and logistics .



Tailored AI models are being developed to meet unique needs in sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and . AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Expansion: Cloud providers are scaling AI offerings, making advanced tools accessible to organizations without in-house expertise.



Cloud providers are scaling AI offerings, making advanced tools accessible to organizations without in-house expertise. Explainable & Ethical AI: There’s growing emphasis on transparency, bias mitigation, and accountability in AI decision-making.



There’s growing emphasis on transparency, bias mitigation, and accountability in AI decision-making. Multimodal AI Models: AI systems are increasingly capable of processing and integrating text, images, audio, and video in a unified framework.



AI systems are increasingly capable of processing and integrating text, images, audio, and video in a unified framework. AI Chip Market Boom: Demand for specialized AI hardware like GPUs, TPUs, and neuromorphic chips is surging to support high-performance workloads.



Demand for specialized AI hardware like GPUs, TPUs, and neuromorphic chips is surging to support high-performance workloads. Edge AI and On-Device Intelligence: AI models are running directly on devices (e.g., phones, cameras, IoT), enabling faster processing with enhanced privacy.



AI models are running directly on devices (e.g., phones, cameras, IoT), enabling faster processing with enhanced privacy. Workforce Transformation via AI: AI is reshaping job roles, automating tasks, and requiring upskilling across virtually every sector.



What are the Major Artificial Intelligence Initiatives and Efforts in 2025 in Various Sectors?

Sector Initiatives Agriculture In June 2025, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved MahaAgri-AI 2025-29, the agriculture-artificial intelligence policy.

The policy is implemented to support digital agriculture initiatives like AgriStack, Maha-Agritech, Mahavedh, CropSAPP, Agmarknet, Digital Farming Schools, and Maha-DBT. Government In June 2025, American Tech giants issued a proposal for a 10-year ban on state regulations of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Electric Vehicles (EV) In April 2025, Intel launched its second-generation AI-powered software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chip (SoC), with features of the first chiplet architecture of the automotive industry. Education In January 2025, Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, dedicated 24th January as International Education Day 2025. The initiatives are supporting the breakthrough entry of AI in the education field.





How is Industrial Adoption Generating Potential Growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market?

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is witnessing transformative growth in various industries like healthcare, automotives, finance, retail, defense, and education. The healthcare industry has targeted the adoption of AI to enhance patient care, predictive diagnostics, communication between healthcare providers, and to offer personalized treatments. Automotive companies are bringing AI models into their vehicles to provide mobility services and autonomous driving experiences.

The banking and finance industry is driving significant emphasis on AI integrations for fraud detection, personalized financial services, and reducing cybersecurity threats. The retail industry is fostering an AI emphasis to enhance supply chain and establish AI-driven marketing. The military and defense industry are increasingly integrating AI in equipment to enhance predictive analytics and decision-making. The educational sector is embracing AI to improve studies and problem-solving abilities.

AI Market Scope at a Glance

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 638.23 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 757.58 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3,680.47 Billion CAGR 2024 to 2034 19.20% Base Year 2024 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Solution, End Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Companies Covered Intel Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services, Baidu, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, H2O.ai., Lifegraph, Sensely, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., AiCure, HyperVerge, Inc., and Arm Limited.



How North America Dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global market, driven by a combination of technological leadership, corporate investment, talent availability, and policy direction. North America have the big tech & AI gents, like OpenAI (ChatGPT, GPT-4), Google/Alphabet (Gemini, DeepMind), Microsoft (Copilot, Azure AI), Amazon (AWS AI, Alexa), Meta (Llama models, social media AI), and NVIDIA (AI chips and training platforms).

U.S. & Canada Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market due to countries' Massive Investment & Venture Capital for AI. U.S. has the Top Talent & Research Institutions, robust cloud computing infrastructure, massive AI adoption across industries, and government support.

How Big is the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. artificial intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 851.46 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 146.09 billion in 2024. The market is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 19.33% from 2025 to 2034.

Canada is the second-largest country, leading the regional market due to its wide recognition as a global leader in AI research, innovation, and ethical development. Canada's role is influential and strategic, especially in shaping the foundations and future direction of artificial intelligence.

What are the Key Trends of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Asia Pacific is the second-largest region in the global market, as it is rapidly becoming a global force in AI due to its scale, speed of adoption, government investment, and growing innovation ecosystems. The Government of Asia is promoting digitalization and fostering potential opportunities for AI. Additionally, government initiatives like Industry 4.0 and AI robotics for defense sectors are fostering market growth.

China & India Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

China is leading the regional market due to massive government initiatives in AI infrastructure developments and rising adoption of AI in surveillance & smart infrastructure. The presence of major companies like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and Huawei is contributing to the market growth.

India is the fastest-growing country in the regional market, driven by the robust entry of AI in startups & talent sector, governance & public services, and high consumer electronics use. Government initiatives like National AI Strategy: “AI for All” and Digital India and IndiaAI Mission to scale public sector AI, shaping the Indian market.

In April 2025, the Data Science and AIML department of R.C. Patel Institute of Technology, Shirpur, inaugurated their "Year of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative was launched with a grand celebration on campus, as part of a larger effort to promote AI literacy and application in educational institutions, and conducted by the college's director, Dr. J.B. Patil.



What is the Position of Europe in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, with region’s several countries in the region emerging as leaders in the AI market, each excelling in different aspects such as regulation, research, innovation, and ethical AI deployment. While Europe may not dominate in terms of raw commercial output like the U.S. or China, it leads in responsible AI governance, foundational research, and niche AI applications.

Germany is leading the regional market due to strong industrial strengths like AI in Industry 4.0 , robotics, and automotive, and countries' strong focus on AI for engineering, logistics, and smart factories.

, robotics, and automotive, and countries' strong focus on AI for engineering, logistics, and smart factories. Germany and NVIDIA are planning to build the most ambitious European tech project of the decade: the continent’s first industrial AI cloud. In June 2025, NVIDIA partnered with Deutsche Telekom to transform European technological sovereignty. (Source:https://www.artificialintelligence-news.com/news/nvidia-helps-germany-lead-europe-ai-manufacturing-race/)

How is Latin America Shaping its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Latin America is rapidly emerging as a regional innovator with growing adoption, local startup ecosystems, and strong government interest. The region is leveraging AI to address practical challenges in healthcare, agriculture, public safety, and financial inclusion. Countries like Brazil, Chile, and Colombia are playing a significant role in establishing an AI powerhouse.

Under the project, steered by Chile's state-run National Center for Artificial Intelligence (CENIA) alongside over 30 regional institutions, multiple Latin American countries are collaborating to launch the Latam-GPT in September 2025. This will be the first large artificial intelligence language model trained to understand the region's diverse cultures and linguistic nuances. (Source:https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/latin-american-countries-launch-own-ai-model-september-2025-06-17/)



How is the Middle East and Africa’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growing?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing digital transformation, government initiatives, investments in smart infrastructure, and the need for AI solutions across industries like healthcare, finance, oil & gas, and government services. Although still emerging compared to North America, Europe, or Asia-Pacific, MEA is becoming a vital AI growth region with unique opportunities and challenges.

What are the Major Challenges for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Lack of Explainability: There are many powerful AI models that have been available in the market, requiring a sophisticated explanation for each different model.

There are many powerful AI models that have been available in the market, requiring a sophisticated explanation for each different model. Data privacy and Security: AI is reliant on massive databases, which pose a risk to data privacy and security.

AI is reliant on massive databases, which pose a risk to data privacy and security. Infrastructure Limitations: Many industries lack AI-ready infrastructure, which hampers the adoption of the latest and next-generation AI models.



By Technology Analysis

How Deep Learning Segment Dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The deep learning segment dominated the market due to factors like its Massive Data Availability, Computational Power, Improved Algorithms, and Wide Applications. Deep learning is widely being used in applications like Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech Recognition, and Recommendation Systems.

How Machine Learning Segments the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The machine learning segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, as to forms the core engine behind most AI applications in use today. It enables systems to learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions without being explicitly programmed for every scenario. Machine learning models include Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, and Deep Learning are highly used models.

What is the Position of the Natural Language Processing Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) segment is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Its dominance is fueled by the explosion of unstructured text and speech data, advancements in large language models (LLMs), and its widespread use in consumer and enterprise applications.

What is the Position of the Context-Aware Computing Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The context-aware computing segment is gaining significant growth in the market, driven by its increased use for enabling systems to deliver more intelligent, personalized, and adaptive experiences based on real-time environmental, user, and situational data. The segment can provide personalized scale, smart assistants and devices, and edge AI and IoT Synergy.

What is the Position of the Computer Vision Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The computer vision segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period, due to its rising adoption in applications like image classification, motion tracking, facial recognition, and object detection and recognition. Computer vision empowers machines to see, interpret, and act on visual data, and is rapidly expanding across industries due to advances in deep learning, increased use of cameras and sensors, and demand for real-time visual intelligence.

By Solution Analysis

How Services Segment Dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The services segment is a dominant segment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, enabling organizations to successfully adopt, implement, and scale AI solutions across diverse industries. As AI becomes more complex and widespread, demand for expert services, ranging from consulting to system integration and support, is rapidly increasing.

What is the Position of Software Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The software segment is the fastest-growing segment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, acting as the core engine behind how AI solutions are created, trained, deployed, and scaled. AI software powers everything from machine learning platforms to intelligent applications, enabling organizations across industries to integrate AI into their operations and products.

What is the Position of Hardware Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The hardware segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, driven by its providing the computational infrastructure required to power complex AI models, especially in deep learning, computer vision, generative AI, and edge AI applications. Infrastructure investment is following suit, major tech players like Microsoft, Google, and Meta significantly increased AI capital expenditures from $139 B in 2024 to $215 B in 2025.

By End-use Analysis

How BFSI Segment Dominates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The BFSI sector (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) is one of the leading and dominant segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. As a data-intensive industry, BFSI leverages AI to enhance efficiency, security, customer experience, and decision-making, making it one of the earliest and most aggressive adopters of AI technologies.

How is the Healthcare Segment Leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The Healthcare segment is one of the most transformative and rapidly growing sectors in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. AI is revolutionizing healthcare by improving diagnostics, patient care, drug discovery, and operational efficiency, making it a dominant force within the global AI ecosystem.

What is the Significance of of Advertising & Media Segment in the Artificial Intelligence Sector?

The Advertising & Media segment is rapidly becoming one of the most influential and dominant sectors within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. AI technologies are revolutionizing how brands connect with audiences, optimize campaigns, and create personalized, engaging content, driving substantial growth and innovation in this space.

How Law Sector Holds Importance in AI industry?

The law segment is increasingly becoming a significant player in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, driving innovation and efficiency in legal services. While it may not be the largest segment compared to industries like BFSI or healthcare, AI adoption in law is rapidly growing and transforming how legal professionals work, making it a rising force within the AI ecosystem.

What is the Position of Retail & Automotive Segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The retail segment is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic sectors dominating the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. AI is transforming retail by enhancing customer experiences, optimizing supply chains, personalizing marketing, and streamlining operations, making it a major driver of AI adoption globally.

The automotive & transportation segment is a key driver and dominant force in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, revolutionizing how vehicles operate, how goods and people move, and enhancing safety and efficiency across the entire transportation ecosystem.

What to Expect from Agriculture & Manufacturing Sectors for Artificial Intelligence Market till 2040?

The agriculture segment is rapidly emerging as a significant player in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market by transforming traditional farming practices through automation, precision, and data-driven insights. While it may not yet dominate the AI market as extensively as sectors like healthcare or automotive, agriculture’s AI adoption is growing swiftly, making it a crucial and expanding segment.

The manufacturing segment is experiencing significant growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. AI technologies are reshaping manufacturing by enhancing productivity, quality, and flexibility across the entire production lifecycle, making it a powerhouse for AI adoption.

Key Market Company List and Their Innovations:

Google: Offered applications like Gemini, Google Cloud AI, and DeepMind.

Offered applications like Gemini, Google Cloud AI, and DeepMind. Microsoft: Copilot, Azure AI Services, OpenAI Partnership, GitHub Copilot.

Copilot, Azure AI Services, OpenAI Partnership, GitHub Copilot. OpenAI: ChatGPT, GPT models (GPT-4, GPT-4o), DALL·E, Whisper, and Enterprise integrations

ChatGPT, GPT models (GPT-4, GPT-4o), DALL·E, Whisper, and Enterprise integrations Amazon: Amazon Web Services (AWS AI), Alexa AI, AI in Logistics & Retail.

Amazon Web Services (AWS AI), Alexa AI, AI in Logistics & Retail. Meta: Llama Models, AI in social media, Meta AI agents, and Emu & Imagine.

IBM : WatsonX, AI for healthcare, finance, and law, Hybrid Cloud + AI strategy:

: WatsonX, AI for healthcare, finance, and law, Hybrid Cloud + AI strategy: NVIDIA : GPU & AI Hardware, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Omniverse & Isaac

: GPU & AI Hardware, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Omniverse & Isaac Apple : On-device AI, Apple Intelligence (2024)

: On-device AI, Apple Intelligence (2024) Tesla : Autopilot & FSD, Dojo Supercomputer, and Robotics.

: Autopilot & FSD, Dojo Supercomputer, and Robotics. Baidu: Ernie Bot, Apollo AI, and AI Cloud & Language Services

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Hugging Face added Groq to its AI model inference providers to enhance speed and efficiency. The Groq is a chip designed for launch models to handle unique computational patterns of launch models. (Source:https://www.artificialintelligence-news.com/news/hugging-face-partners-groq-ultra-fast-ai-model-inference/)



In June 2025, the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, Karnataka government, introduced a study to assess the AI impact on states’ workforces, to inform the upcoming IT policy 2025 and government initiatives, NIPUNA Karnataka. (Source:https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/karnataka-launches-ai-workforce-impact-study-to-guide-new-it-policy-2025-11750148465547.html)

The artificial intelligence market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services



By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision



By End-Use

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



