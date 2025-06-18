Timor-Leste kicks off negotiations to join Government Procurement Agreement

Ambassador Antonio Da Conceicao of Timor-Leste stated to the Committee: "Joining the Government Procurement Agreement is part of a broader national strategy to strengthen good governance, align with international standards and support our successful integration into the global economy. "

Timor-Leste as part of its accession to the WTO committed to submitting an initial market access offer in its GPA accession negotiation in August of this year.

The Committee also discussed the well-advanced accession negotiations of Albania and Costa Rica. Both members submitted their “final” market access offers earlier this year and will continue to engage with GPA parties, with a view to finalizing their accession processes as soon as possible. China's accession negotiation was also discussed.

The Committee also welcomed Guatemala as its 37th observer.

e-GPA Notification System launched

The Committee noted that the e-GPA Notification System, launched on 16 June, marks a milestone in the digital transformation of Committee work. It will facilitate GPA parties' compliance with their transparency obligations under the Agreement.

The system enables the online submission of notifications required under the GPA 2012 (e.g. on government procurement statistics, procurement thresholds in national currencies, national implementing legislation, etc.) and related communications by GPA parties to the Committee.

Background

The GPA 2012 is a plurilateral agreement that aims to open government procurement markets among its parties on a reciprocal basis and to the extent agreed between GPA parties. It also aims to make government procurement more transparent and to promote good governance.

The Agreement currently has 22 parties, covering 49 WTO members, including the European Union and its 27 member states (counted as one party). While open to all WTO members, it is binding only for those members that have acceded to it. The list of current GPA parties can be found here.

Reciprocal market opening assists GPA parties in purchasing goods and services that offer the best value for money. The Agreement provides legal guarantees of non-discrimination for the goods, services and suppliers of GPA parties in covered procurement activities, which are worth an estimated USD 1.7 trillion annually. Government procurement typically accounts for about 15 per cent of developed and developing economies' GDP.

