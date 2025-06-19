Integrated Power Services (IPS) Grows to 100 Locations Spanning North America, Europe, Caribbean Markets

Expanded Network Delivers Electromechanical and Power Management Aftermarket Services

Greenville, SC, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, recently achieved a significant milestone – growing to 100 total locations following recent acquisitions. Through its expanded service network, IPS is now offering critical power management and electromechanical services for customers in the North American, European, and Caribbean markets.

“In reaching this milestone of 100 locations, IPS has become one of the leading aftermarket service providers for power management and electromechanical services,” said John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO. “Customers are looking for a trusted advisor to assist them in improving uptime and reliability of their highly technical processes. With a 100-location network, we are getting closer to more customers and improving our ability to respond, rethink, and resolve the most challenging process problems.”

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in the United States, IPS has one of the aftermarket service industry's largest networks, with repair and distribution centers, field service offices, and more than 1,000,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage for customer spares and critical equipment. “Each IPS location serves as a gateway to an international network of engineering expertise, technical experience, and resources,” explained Zuleger. “We have 158 engineers, and 1,800 experienced and skilled technicians – including more than 500 field service technicians – ready to meet the most critical challenges in power management processes, electromechanical systems, and rotating equipment.”

IPS serves more than 30,000 customer locations annually across a wide range of industries, including power generation, utilities, water and wastewater, petrochemicals, air separation, oil & gas, metals, mining, paper, aggregates, cement, hospitals, universities, commercial buildings, and data centers. “We serve as a trusted advisor to our customers, delivering reliability and highly responsive services, which allows them to maintain peak performance and minimize process downtime,” added Zuleger. “The capabilities of our local operational platform and technical talent often exceed that of other local service providers.”

Established in 2007, IPS has grown both organically as well as from strategic acquisitions, starting in electromechanical service for electric motors and generators, then expanding into power management, NETA field services, distribution, repair and remanufacturing for transformers, switchgear, motor control centers, and control panels, and custom power control equipment beginning in 2021. “IPS delivers the widest range of services in the entire industry,” said Zuleger. “No other provider is offering these services through this large of a scaled network, which allows us to become an end-to-end, single-source supplier in served markets.”

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Attachments

Mike Fuerstenau, Director of Marketing Integrated Power Services 8644515600 pr@ips.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.