Storyteller MM Myers’s Tale Named Finalist for National Award, Family Encourages Her to Attend Hollywood Gala

MM Myers’s Pocket Watch Portal Adventure is a finalist for a national award as her family encourages her to attend the October 4th Hollywood gala.

I never imagined these little stories would travel so far. I’m just grateful to keep telling them, one word at a time, with a lot of help, faith, and love.” — MM MYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spotlight will shine bright on October 4th in Hollywood as storytellers from across the country gather for one of the year’s most anticipated literary celebrations. Among the finalists is Pocket Watch Portal Adventure, a magical children’s tale authored by MM Myers, a legally blind grandmother whose creative journey has become a source of inspiration for her entire family.

Selected as a finalist in a nationally recognized storytelling competition, Pocket Watch Portal Adventure stands as a testament to the enduring power of imagination and multigenerational creativity. Written through a combination of voice-to-text and Braille tools, the book showcases both technical innovation and timeless values. But what makes this moment truly special isn’t just the nomination, it’s the family campaign now underway to convince MM Myers to attend the gala herself.

A Story Rooted in Family

The whimsical story at the heart of this recognition was born from long road trips, where radio signals failed and imagination took over. As MM Myers told tales to pass the time, her grandchildren became her muses and collaborators. Over the years, their enthusiasm turned those oral adventures into written ones, culminating in the creation of Pocket Watch Portal Adventure.

“My kids and grandkids gave me the courage to put these stories out into the world,” Myers said. “They’re the reason these tales even exist.”

The book centers on magical timepieces that transport children into otherworldly realms, an allegory for the kind of timeless escape only storytelling can offer. Crafted over months using assistive technologies, the final manuscript was edited and illustrated with help from her publishing team at Firestorm Publishing LLC, who praised Myers’s determination and imagination.

Humility Meets Recognition

Despite the accolades, MM Myers remains humble. The author, who prefers to be referred to simply as “Grandma Myers” by her family, often jokes, “I’m still learning all this tech, I say I’m dyslexic in Braille!” Her humor, grit, and faith have carried her through numerous personal and creative challenges, including her ongoing efforts to master assistive writing tools after losing her sight.

She credits her progress to the support of her family, who assist with everything from editing to storytelling prompts. “They keep me going,” she says. “If they believe in the story, I keep writing.”

Now, as the award ceremony approaches, her family is gently, yet persistently, urging her to make the trip to Hollywood and attend the event in person.

“She always says her joy comes from knowing we love her stories,” one family member shared. “But this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. She deserves to be celebrated.”

Not Just a Book, A Legacy

Pocket Watch Portal Adventure is more than just a children’s book. For the Myers family, it is a legacy story, a reflection of their shared history, love, and creativity. Each character and plotline is infused with family memories, shaped by bedtime routines, campfire stories, and hours spent dreaming aloud during road trips.

The nomination validates not just the quality of the story, but the process behind it. Myers’s use of adaptive technology to write and publish her work highlights the changing landscape of accessibility in creative industries. Voice dictation software, Braille displays, and audio editing tools made it possible for her to produce a polished, professional work that stands on its own merit.

“Her story proves that barriers are only as strong as our belief in them,” said a spokesperson for Firestorm Publishing. “She writes with her heart and edits with courage.”

A Gala and a Family Mission

The upcoming Hollywood gala is expected to draw finalists and creators from across the nation. Organizers have confirmed that MM Myers’s book will be honored among the top selections of the year, and that a seat is reserved for her should she choose to attend.

Her family, however, has encountered a familiar challenge: convincing Grandma to accept recognition. Known for her quiet, steadfast humility, MM Myers insists that her greatest reward is seeing her family light up when she reads to them.

“We just want her to experience what we already know,” said another family member. “That she’s already a winner in our eyes, but she’s also a finalist in everyone else’s.”

A Growing Movement in Inclusive Storytelling

Myers’s recognition comes at a time when the publishing industry is actively embracing diversity, not only in content but in authorship. Her work represents a growing movement of creators using assistive technologies to tell their stories on their own terms. Her success has already sparked interest from literacy organizations focused on inclusive publishing and elder creativity.

“She’s not just a storyteller, she’s a pioneer,” said an independent children’s librarian in Texas who nominated her work for review. “This book bridges generations and demonstrates how accessible tools can preserve traditions and voices.”

Though she prefers to remain private about certain details, requesting no mention of her full name or precise residence, Myers has approved the use of “San Antonio, TX” as her home base. Her Facebook presence and publishing website remain the primary platforms for connecting with readers and supporters.

Beyond the Awards

Whether or not MM Myers attends the gala, her family agrees on one thing: the recognition already means more than any trophy.

“She doesn’t just create stories,” one family member said. “She creates moments. She creates belonging. That’s the true magic of Grandma Myers.”

For the family, the gala is symbolic, a moment to reflect on the enduring power of storytelling, the value of persistence, and the joy of creating something meaningful together. It’s not about glitz, but gratitude.

Pocket Watch Portal Adventure may feature magical timepieces, but for those who know MM Myers, what it really unlocks is love.

A Story for the Ages

The nomination is just the beginning. Myers is currently working on a second book, supported once again by her family and her publishing team. While she continues to navigate the learning curve of technology, her passion remains undeterred.

“To God be the Glory,” she says. “I’m just thankful I still have stories to tell.”

About MM Myers

MM Myers is a San Antonio-based author and lifelong storyteller. Legally blind, she writes using assistive technologies with the support of her family. Her debut book, Pocket Watch Portal Adventure, blends fantasy, imagination, and family inspiration. She is a finalist in a national storytelling competition and continues to write for readers of all ages.



