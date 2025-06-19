New Toll Brothers Model Home Now Open in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest model home is now open in its Oaks at Randolph community in Randolph, New Jersey. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood features upscale townhomes and an array of resort-style amenities. The model home is now open daily for tours at 3 Flower Horn Blvd. in Randolph.

Oaks at Randolph features 108 townhomes situated within a beautiful, wooded setting. The community offers home shoppers an impressive selection of open-concept two-story townhomes with dynamic floor plans up to 2,311 square feet, including flexible living spaces and basement options. Toll Brothers homes in Oaks at Randolph are priced from the upper $700,000s.





“Our brand-new Noah Elite model home serves as inspiration for our customers building their dream home in Oaks at Randolph, showcasing some of our most popular features and options,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We invite new home shoppers to visit the community and tour our new model home to take advantage of the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Randolph area.”

Oaks at Randolph is located within the esteemed Randolph Township School District and surrounded by endless outdoor activities. In addition, Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy the community’s future onsite amenities, including an exclusive clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, and more. Residents will enjoy proximity to charming downtown Morristown, with easy access to New York City as well as Interstates 80 and 287.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The national award-winning Design Studio in Dayton, New Jersey allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer or fall.

For more information on Oaks at Randolph, call (844) 834-5263 or visit OaksAtRandolph.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

