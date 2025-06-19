My Growth Corporation Unveils Comprehensive Directory for Personal Development

Introducing a New Era in Personal Development Resources

Hope Island, Queensland, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Growth Corporation, a leader in the realm of personal development and growth, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Personal Development House: a comprehensive directory dedicated to all things personal development. This new directory is set to become the ultimate resource for individuals and businesses seeking to elevate their personal and professional journeys.





A place for Personal Development to call home





In a world where personal development is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of success, My Growth Corporation's new directory offers a curated collection of resources, tools, and organizations that cater to a wide array of personal growth needs. The directory is designed to be a one-stop destination for those looking for those to assist them on their personal growth journey.

"Personal Development House is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses alike," said Manny Fiteni, CEO of My Growth Corporation. "We believe that everyone deserves access to the best resources available to help them achieve their full potential. This directory is a significant step towards making personal development accessible to all."

The directory is meticulously organized to ensure ease of navigation, allowing users to quickly find the resources that best suit their needs. Whether one is looking to enhance their leadership skills, improve mental well-being, or explore new career opportunities, the directory provides a wealth of options to explore.

My Growth Corporation's dedication to personal development is reflected in its mission to create a "Home for Personal Development." This new directory is an extension of that mission, offering a platform where users can connect with the resources and organizations that will support their growth journey or write reviews on their experiences.

As the demand for personal development resources continues to grow, My Growth Corporation remains at the forefront, providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its audience. The launch of this directory marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

For those on a quest for personal growth, My Growth Corporation's new directory, personaldevelopmenthouse.com is poised to become an invaluable tool, guiding users towards the resources that will help them unlock their potential and achieve their goals.

About My Growth Corporation



My Growth Corporation is at the forefront of building the world’s premium destination for personal development and growth. Encompassing many aspects that both individuals and businesses require to step up to their next level. Our commitment to bring about opportunities for all that are on their own search to find resources and organisations that can assist them on their personal journey. My Growth Corporation is your “Home for Personal Development”.





Press inquiries

My Growth Corporation

https://mygrowthcorporation.com

Manny Fiteni

manny@mannyfiteni.com

6 Sickle Avenue

Hope Island

Queensland

Australia 4212





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.