Opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” neighborhood underway in Türkish city of Kahramanmaraş

The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood has commenced in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are attending the event.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the ceremony.

This was followed by the screening of a video dedicated to the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan delivered a speech at the event.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye then made a speech.