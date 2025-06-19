Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Kahramanmaraş

AZERBAIJAN, June 19 - Opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” neighborhood underway in Türkish city of Kahramanmaraş

The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood has commenced in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are attending the event.

The...

19 June 2025, 16:15