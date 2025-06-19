Coherent Launches Compact, Air-Cooled Diode Laser System and Sets New Standard in Polymer Welding

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announces the launch of the COMPACT EVOLUTION AC, a next-generation compact, air-cooled 500 W diode laser system, set to revolutionize polymer welding. The new system, compatible with existing diode laser processing heads, offers superior performance and convenience for a wide range of industries including precision manufacturing, semi & display capital equipment and instrumentation.

Engineered for performance and ease of use, the COMPACT EVOLUTION AC features a 300 µm fiber and turnkey operation, supporting critical applications such as polymer welding, soldering, heat treatment, and laser-assisted bonding. Its air-cooled thermal management eliminates the need for external water cooling, making it well suited for high-humidity environments and streamlined product lines. Delivering up to 500 W of continuous-wave output in a compact rack-mountable (19", 5HU) form factor, the system introduces greater flexibility and simplifies integration for OEMs seeking efficient, high power diode laser solutions.

"We are excited to bring the COMPACT EVOLUTION AC to market," said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems at Coherent. "This system is a game-changer for polymer welding, offering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and power in a compact, air-cooled design. We believe it will enable new levels of productivity and expand the possibilities for our customers in diverse industries."

The COMPACT EVOLUTION AC is generally available and well suited for both new installations and retrofit applications.

Coherent will showcase the COMPACT EVOLUTION AC at LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.

