Upper Deck Announces Exclusive Trading Card, Memorabilia Deal with Projected Number One Overall 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ Pick Matthew Schaefer

Leading sports collectibles company enters exclusive agreement with NHL’s top rookie prospect across both trading card and memorabilia collectibles

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is proud to announce the expansion of its elite athlete roster with the NHL Central Scouting top ranked North American player, Matthew Schaefer, ahead of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Under the agreement, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of Schaefer’s trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia featuring Schaefer’s image and autograph.

“Matthew Schaefer is undeniably one of the most promising young talents in hockey today. I’m eager to watch his professional journey unfold, and as a company, we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “We’re excited to capture Schaefer’s most memorable on-ice moments through a thoughtfully curated collection of trading cards, memorabilia, and collectibles for his fans as he begins his NHL career.”

At just 17 years old, Matthew Schaefer is the top-ranked North American prospect in the NHL’s 2025 Draft Prospect Rankings and is expected to be selected first overall in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™. During his junior career, Schaefer was the number one draft pick in 2023 for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the third player in franchise history to be chosen first overall. Now an elite defenseman and top rookie to watch, Schaefer leads his NHL draft class after scoring 22 points, 7 goals, and 15 assists in 17 games during his injury-shortened 2024-25 season with the Otters. Notably, his elite skating, strong offensive instincts, and defensive abilities helped power Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 U17 World Challenge (as Team Captain) and the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship, where the team finished undefeated. That same year, he served as captain for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he once again helped lead Canada to a Gold Medal.

“I’m proud to embark on my professional career on the ice as Upper Deck’s newest exclusive athlete,” said Schaefer. “I am truly flattered to be joining some of hockey’s greats at this stage, as I fondly remember collecting hockey cards and memorabilia with my mom, dad, and brother at a young age. I’m really looking forward to connecting with my fans and the sport through this special collaboration.”

Fans can pre-order Matthew Schaefer’s exclusive memorabilia at the end of this month from the Upper Deck Store , including autographed prints, pucks, and jerseys. Following Schaefer’s official NHL debut, collectors will find new trading cards and additional memorabilia releases featuring the rising star.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com or www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Draft name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

The stylized maple leaf with the hockey player and uniform design are trademarks of Hockey Canada. ©2025 Hockey Canada. All rights reserved.

The Canadian Hockey League has the exclusive right to license CHL logos and other marks depicted herein which logos and other marks may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of the CHL. www.chl.ca

Media Contact:

Matt Burkey, matt@carvecomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.