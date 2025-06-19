Vislink Launches Industry-First eSIM Support Across 5G Bonded Cellular Devices

Mt Olive, New Jersey, USA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data across defense, public safety, and broadcast sectors, today announced it has become the first provider to fully integrate eSIM technology across its 5G/LTE bonded cellular product line. This advancement eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and enables remote SIM provisioning directly through LinkMatrix, Vislink’s cloud-based live video control and management platform.

The new eSIM capabilities dramatically streamline how broadcasters connect to mobile networks – giving broadcasters, content creators and first responders instant network flexibility and rapid connectivity control, without physical SIM card handling.

“Vislink is leading the industry in eSIM innovation for live video,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We’re proud to be the first provider to offer a bonded cellular ecosystem where users can manage connectivity without physical SIMs. This gives broadcasters and public safety teams faster deployment, better network control, and real-time adaptability – all from a single platform.”

Game-Changing Benefits for Broadcasters and Public Safety Teams

By integrating eSIM functionality directly into its 5G/LTE bonded cellular solutions, Vislink enables customers to:

Remotely activate and manage eSIM profiles without needing to swap SIM cards in the field

Switch between multiple network providers instantly, depending on coverage, cost, or location

Top up data or purchase new eSIMs on demand through a centralized, cloud-based interface

Ensure operational continuity, especially in time-critical live broadcasts or emergency response scenarios

This means crews on the move can stay connected without delays – vital in dynamic live environments such as news reporting, sports broadcasting, public safety missions, and disaster response.



LinkMatrix: The Control Center for Smart Connectivity

At the core of this innovation is LinkMatrix, Vislink’s cloud-native platform that offers end-to-end management of devices, connections, and data. With LinkMatrix, users can:

Provision and manage bonded cellular units remotely

Monitor bandwidth, signal quality, and eSIM usage in real time

Access a marketplace of Vislink eSIM profiles and data plans

Scale operations with centralized, always-available control

Live Now Across Vislink’s Bonded Cellular Line

The new eSIM support is now available across Vislink’s range of bonded cellular live video transmission solutions, including DragonFly V 5G, HCAM5, INCAM-GV 5G, LiveLink, UltraLink Air and its air-to-ground transmitter, Aero5.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@vislink.com

