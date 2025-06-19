Theranica to Present Three Real-World Evidence Studies at AHS Scientific Meeting Highlighting the Impact of the Nerivio® REN Wearable on Migraine Treatment

New studies confirm the clear benefit of early acute treatment, the consistent effectiveness of REN over years, and its clinical benefits in migraine both with and without aura

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theranica , a pioneer in drug-free neuromodulation treatments for idiopathic pain conditions, today announced the presentation of three new real-world studies at the 2025 American Headache Society (AHS) 67th Annual Scientific Meeting , held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The posters highlight the safety, efficacy, and versatility of the company’s prescribed, FDA-cleared Nerivio® REN wearable, the first-and-only remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) therapy indicated for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine in people aged 8 and older.

Among the highlights is a long-term study demonstrating that the REN wearable maintains consistent efficacy for migraine treatment over three years of use, with no signs of tachyphylaxis or “treatment fatigue.” Throughout the study period, patients experienced consistent Pain Relief, Functional Recovery (see Figure), and freedom from migraine-associated symptoms such as photophobia, phonophobia, and nausea/vomiting.





“These findings speak to a critical need in migraine treatment: durability with continued use,” said Stephanie J. Nahas, MD, MSEd, FAHS, FAAN, Assistant Director, Headache Medicine Fellowship Program, Jefferson Headache Center and Professor, Department of Neurology, Thomas Jefferson University. “Migraine disease is complex and non-curable, yet too often patients struggle to find safe, well-tolerated treatments with sustained efficacy over time, something that is necessary to mitigate chronification and maintain quality of life. Seeing ongoing patient adherence with consistent results over a three-year span, without the risk of treatment fatigue, rebound symptoms, or gradually degraded response confirms the REN wearable as a sustainable, non-drug option for the long-term management of a complex condition such as migraine.”

Another poster compares REN’s impact in treating migraine with and without aura (MWA and MWoA) in nearly 32,000 patients. Despite having more severe baseline symptoms, patients with aura experienced treatment outcomes that were comparable, and in some measures slightly better than in patients without aura. Pain Relief, Functional Recovery, and freedom from migraine-associated symptoms were evident in both groups, reinforcing the REN wearable’s reliable performance across these two major migraine subtypes.

“These studies represent some of the most comprehensive real-world analyses to date on the use of REN in migraine treatment. Together, they demonstrate that REN is not only effective when used early for acute treatment—but also durable over time and beneficial across different migraine subtypes,” said Alit Stark-Inbar, Ph.D., VP Medical Information and Research at Theranica. “Presenting these data at AHS is an excellent vehicle to share clinically meaningful insights with the professional headache community, and to further support physicians in making evidenced-based decisions when taking care of their patients, being well educated about their treatment options”.

These recent clinical data reinforce the REN wearable’s unique position as a non-drug treatment of migraine , clinically proven to work both acutely and preventively. For patients facing intolerability or lack of efficacy with medications, or seeking non-pharmacological alternatives, Nerivio delivers safe, effective, and non-disruptive relief, without compromising outcomes.

As an active participant in this year’s AHS 67th Annual Scientific Meeting, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from June 18 to 22, Theranica reaffirms its commitment to scientific exchange, clinical innovation, and engagement with the broader headache community. AHS remains a cornerstone in advancing migraine intervention and education, and Theranica is proud to contribute meaningful data that help shape the future of the field. Attendees are invited to visit Theranica at booth #501 to learn more. Information can also be found at www.nerivio.com .

About Nerivio

The Nerivio® REN wearable is an acute and preventive (dual-use) prescription migraine treatment that works without drugs, needles, or invasive procedures. FDA-cleared for patients 8 and above, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain’s natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack, and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine—without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first-and-only prescribed REN wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care. Used in more than one million treatments across the U.S., Nerivio provides a much-needed option for migraine patient populations with unique qualities, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age. Dedicated to modernizing pain management without drugs or needles, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge neuromodulation therapies that reshape the way pain is treated.

