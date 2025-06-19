[Latest] US Caps and Closures Market Size/Share Worth USD 6,645.7 Million by 2034 at a 4.82% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Caps and Closures Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4,148.56 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4,339.4 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6,645.7 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amcor Limited, Berk Company LLC, AptarGroup, Bericap GmbH and Co. KG, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., Closure Systems International Inc., US Closure Systems, Mold-Rite Plastics LLC, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., O.Berk Company LLC, Pelliconi & C. Spa., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Tecnocap S.p.A, UNITED CAPS, Weener PlasticS, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Caps and Closures Market Size, Trends and Insights By Cap Type (Screw Caps, Snap-on Caps, Push-on Caps), By Application (Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Ready to Drink (tea and coffee), Sports Beverages, Others (energy drinks, non-dairy milk, etc.)), By Material Type (Plastic (Polypropylene (PP), Lowdensity Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Highdensity Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), Metal, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

US Caps & Closures Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, The US Caps & Closures market is driven by the rapidly expanding food and beverages industry and increasing investment in the end use industries. Furthermore, growing demand for the child resistant caps and closure bottles and increasing awareness about packaged drinking water are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

US Caps & Closures Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Robust Production Innovation. The key players operating in the market are heavily investing in the various product innovations, such as the introduction of enhanced manufacturing processes and the development of new product variants to meet diverse consumer demands and preferences. Innovations in packaging solutions, such as eco-friendly materials and convenient designs, along with advancements in water purification and flavour infusion technologies, have significantly contributed to making bottled water more attractive to consumers.

The Diverse Applications of the Caps and Closures: The various advantages of caps and closures include ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. They are widely used in various end use applications such as for packaging snacks, spices, and other dry goods. The cosmetic industry uses them to package creams, lotions, and other personal care products. In pharmaceutical industry for packaging medications and supplements.

Continuously Evolving Consumer Preference: To meet the growing need, the key players operating in the market are heavily investing in the product innovation and customization of screw capping products to meet the high demand for convenient and user-friendly packaging solutions. Furthermore, various other factors are growing demand for convenience, child resistance, and the high sealing capability the screw caps offer. Screw caps can be used for various products and container types, including bottles, jars, and tubes. This versatility makes them popular for manufacturers who produce multiple products with different packaging needs.

Trend Towards Premium Packaging Solutions: Innovations in closure systems that enhance product differentiation and brand identity. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to create closures that provide proper bottle sealing and preservation and offer enhanced user experience through features like easy-open mechanisms and resealable capabilities.

E-commerce Growth: The rapid expansion of e-commerce drives the need for innovative and robust packaging solutions to protect goods during shipping. Tailoring packaging to individual customer preferences or brand marketing can create unique experiences and enhance brand loyalty. Integrating technology into packaging, such as sensors or QR codes, can offer new functionalities and data-driven insights.

Report Scope

US Caps & Closures Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Caps & Closures finds applications in the various end use industries, such as the food and beverages industry, increasing supportive regulations. The presence of a well-established industry ecosystem and the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry are significant strengths of the market. Packaging industry is constantly innovating with new materials, technologies, and designs to meet evolving consumer needs and brand requirements. Packaging plays a crucial role in preserving food quality, protecting goods during transit, and extending shelf life.

Weaknesses: include stringent regulations regarding the raw materials used in manufacturing caps and closures. Growing environmental concerns, along with the high cost of raw materials, are creating challenges for market growth. The packaging material is heavily derived from fossil fuels, creating concerns about sustainability and carbon emissions.

Opportunities: The increasing investment in biodegradable and sustainable caps and closure solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing collaboration and joint ventures between the manufacturers and end users are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Threats: The key players operating in the market are facing heavy competition from existing contenders and new entrants that would make pricing a concern. Packaging industry is highly competitive due to the presence of big players and heavy regulatory burdens, with numerous manufacturers vying for market share. Price volatility in raw materials, such as plastics and paper, can impact profitability and lead to price adjustments. Growing consumer concerns about plastic waste and packaging over-consumption can create resistance to traditional packaging solutions.

US Caps and Closures Market Regional Perspective

The US Caps and Closures Market can be divided across different regions such as Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and Southwest. This is a cursory overview of each region:

Northeast: North East region includes nine states of US such as Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The North Eastern US packaging industry is a significantly growing region due to the presence of well-established key players and end use industries.

Southwest: US southwest caps and closures packaging industry is a significant and growing sector as key players are increasingly focusing on sustainable solutions and innovation. The market experiences a surge in demand for flexible packaging, particularly in industries such as personal care, food and beverage, and e-commerce.

Midwest: The Midwestern US region plays a significant role in the US caps and closures market due to the presence of well-established end use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce sectors. The region benefits from excellent distribution and logistics, making it easy to deliver flexible packaging products across the nation. The Midwest, also known as the Midwestern United States, encompasses the central states such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

South East: The South East US region generally included various states such as the Gulf Coast and Atlantic coasts, encompassing Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Browse the full “US Caps and Closures Market Size, Trends and Insights By Cap Type (Screw Caps, Snap-on Caps, Push-on Caps), By Application (Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Ready to Drink (tea and coffee), Sports Beverages, Others (energy drinks, non-dairy milk, etc.)), By Material Type (Plastic (Polypropylene (PP), Lowdensity Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Highdensity Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), Metal, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-caps-closures-market/

List of the prominent players in the US Caps & Closures Market:

Amcor Limited

Berk Company LLC

AptarGroup

Bericap GmbH and Co. KG

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc.

Closure Systems International Inc.

US Closure Systems

Mold-Rite Plastics LLC

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd.

Berk Company LLC

Pelliconi & C. Spa.

Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions

Tecnocap S.p.A

UNITED CAPS

Weener PlasticS

Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc

Others

The US Caps & Closures Market is segmented as follows:

By Cap Type

Screw Caps

Snap-on Caps

Push-on Caps

By Application

Bottled Water

Fruit Beverages

Ready to Drink (tea & coffee)

Sports Beverages

Others (energy drinks, non-dairy milk, etc.)

By Material Type

Plastic (Polypropylene (PP)

Lowdensity Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Highdensity Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

Metal

Others

