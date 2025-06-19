Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,076 in the last 365 days.

Metalsource announces change of directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the “Company” or "Metalsource") (CSE: “MSM”) announces the appointment of Alex Bugden as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Bugden is a Professional Geologist with over 6 years of experience in exploration, mining, and the oil and gas sectors in Canada with a particular focus in Newfoundland and Labrador. He is the director of a geological services company as well as a director of several publicly listed junior exploration companies.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral property assets in Botswana. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on its Aruba Project.

The Aruba Project consists of five prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,663 km2 in South-Central Botswana.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company’s profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joseph Cullen”
Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer 
and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Joseph Cullen
Phone: 778-919-8615
Email: jpacullen@gmail.com
Website: https://www.metalsourcemining.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED
OF THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Metalsource announces change of directors

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more