DCS Named to Washington Technology Top 100 for Seventh Straight Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been named to Washington Technology’s Top 100 for the seventh consecutive year, ranking at #77. A 100% employee-owned company, DCS achieved record revenue and earnings in 2024, marking the strongest performance in the company’s 47-year history.

“We are proud to be recognized among the 2025 Washington Technology Top 100,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “Our sustained success and organic growth reflect the commitment, initiative and innovative approach of our 2,100+ employee-owners. As we continue to support our customers’ evolving priorities, we are committed to developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions that support our national security.”

DCS specializes in Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E), acquisition, and post-fielding operations, focusing on high-impact technologies such as autonomy and robotics, manned-unmanned teaming, AI and machine learning, human systems engineering, digital engineering, modeling and simulation, platform electronics, knowledge management, sensor technology, and C5ISR.

The Washington Technology Top 100 ranks the largest Government services contractors based on analysis of Federal spending on IT, systems integration, telecommunications, professional services, and other high-tech needs. The full list is available on the Washington Technology website.

