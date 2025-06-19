Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,083 in the last 365 days.

Photronics Receives Outstanding Contribution Award from Visionox

BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, received the Outstanding Contribution award from Visionox at its recent supply chain seminar. The Outstanding Contribution award is the highest level of achievement awarded by Visionox and demonstrates Photronics dedication to customer excellence.

“Visionox is a long-standing Flat Panel Display customer of Photronics,” said HK Park, General Manager FPD Asia. “This award from Visionox demonstrates the premier economic value and customer support we provide in terms of delivery, quality and local service support. We are proud to once again be recognized by Visionox for our outstanding execution.”

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Photronics Receives Outstanding Contribution Award from Visionox

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more