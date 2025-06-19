NCS Engineers Selects Midaxo Software to Enable Strategic Leap into M&A 

End-to-End M&A Software Platform Means More Time for Deals, Less Time on Spreadsheets

BOSTON and PHOENIX, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Engineers, a leader in providing a diverse array of water and wastewater engineering solutions, announced that it has chosen Midaxo software to power its strategy to develop a scalable acquisition program.

“If you create a new approach for every deal based on personal preferences, that’s a recipe for inconsistent outcomes,” observed Steve Winchester, Chief Strategy Officer and head of NCS’s M&A activities. “I am creating a process that delivers consistent results in our M&A efforts. The objective is to embed the process in software to guide a consistent approach for NCS. Midaxo will facilitate that, giving me more time to focus on sourcing and advancing deals rather than developing spreadsheets and preparing reports for the Board.”

“We are excited to partner with NCS Engineers to help them develop and scale their strategic M&A program,” said Jude McColgan, Midaxo CEO. “They found Midaxo's ability to get up and running quickly, save significant time and money, and be supported by the best customer success team in the industry will help them achieve the inorganic growth they and their investors are seeking.”

About NCS Engineers

Founded in 1998 by CEO Ramesh (“Ram”) Narasimhan, NCS provides innovative turn-key water and wastewater engineering solutions across the U.S., with a focus on Arizona, California, Texas, Nevada, Maryland, and Virginia. The Company provides mission-critical engineering services for water infrastructure projects including water and wastewater treatment plants, pump stations, water reuse and water storage.

About Midaxo

Midaxo provides the most widely used work management solution for corporate development. Digitally transforming the transaction process, Midaxo Cloud leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver accelerated inorganic growth while decreasing deal risk. The platform can be customized to fit the needs of each company to enable corporate development and M&A leaders to find, evaluate, and deliver inorganic growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users of the M&A capabilities report identifying and managing 5x more targets, reducing diligence time by 50%, and accelerating time to value realization up to 40%. More than 500 Midaxo customers, including Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services, have closed over 5,000 transactions valued in excess of $1 trillion.

