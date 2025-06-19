AMD Market to Reach $26.58 Bn by 2033, Driven by Anti-VEGF Advancements and Aging Populations| DataM Intelligence

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

The AMD market is set to grow steadily, fueled by breakthroughs in wet and dry therapies, aging populations, and rising focus on early eye health intervention.

As populations age, Age-Related Macular Degeneration emerges as a global health concern. Innovation in anti-VEGF drugs and gene therapy brings new hope for preserving vision.” — DataM Intelligence

Market Overview :- Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market is one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss in individuals aged 50 and above. With the global aging population increasing rapidly, the burden of AMD is escalating, pushing the healthcare industry to innovate and invest in treatment modalities that address both the dry and wet forms of the disease. In 2024, the AMD market was valued at US$ 15.43 billion and is expected to reach US$ 26.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2025–2033). The growing focus on early detection, biologics, and gene therapy is redefining the future landscape of retinal disease management.Get Latest Sample Report Pdf : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/age-related-macular-degeneration-market Market Drivers are :The growing global elderly population is driving a rise in age-related vision disorders.Advancements in anti-VEGF therapies improving efficacy in wet AMD treatment.There is a significant increase in research and clinical trials focused on innovative drug delivery systems and long-acting biologics.Growing awareness campaigns and screening initiatives for early AMD detection.Expansion of tele-ophthalmology services and remote retinal diagnostics.Strategic collaborations among biopharma companies for late-stage drug development.Key Players in the Market are :Prominent players in the global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market include:F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.Novartis AGApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Astellas Pharma Inc.BioconSamsung BioepisBausch + LombAlcon Inc.Nature MadeThese companies are investing in advanced therapeutics like biosimilars, gene therapies, and sustained-release injectables to cater to both forms of AMD.Market SegmentationBy TypeDry (Atrophic) AMDWet (Neovascular or Exudative) AMDBy Drug TypeAnti-VEGF Drugs (e.g., Aflibercept, Ranibizumab)Complement InhibitorsGene Therapy and Stem Cell TherapyNutritional Supplements and AntioxidantsBy Route of AdministrationIntravitrealOralSystemicBy End-UserHospitalsOphthalmic ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersHomecareLatest News of USA -In April 2024, Regeneron received expanded FDA approval for a high-dose formulation of EYLEAwith fewer injections for wet AMD patients.Apellis Pharmaceuticals launched Syfovre, the first approved therapy for geographic atrophy, marking a breakthrough in dry AMD treatment.The NIH announced a US$ 120 million funding initiative to study age-related vision loss and promote innovation in non-invasive diagnostics.Latest News of Japan -In March 2024, Astellas Pharma initiated Phase 3 clinical trials for a gene therapy aimed at halting retinal cell degeneration in dry AMD patients.Japan's Ministry of Health expanded insurance coverage for long-acting intravitreal therapies, improving access for elderly AMD patients.Alcon Japan launched a mobile diagnostic unit in partnership with rural clinics to boost AMD screening in aging populations.Recent Key Developments are :Novartis AG introduced BeovuFlexDose, designed to extend injection intervals in patients responding well to anti-VEGF therapy.Biocon and Samsung Bioepis announced a joint initiative to develop biosimilars for AMD treatments in emerging markets.Bausch + Lomb completed its acquisition of a startup focused on oral antioxidant supplements to complement AMD therapy.Roche launched a real-world evidence platform to track patient outcomes using Port Delivery System (PDS) technology for wet AMD.Nature Made expanded its macular health supplement range after a clinical study showed reduced progression of early AMD.Conclusion -The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market is undergoing a steady transformation, driven by demographic trends, therapeutic innovation, and proactive public health measures. While wet AMD continues to see progress through biologics and anti-VEGF agents, breakthroughs in treating dry AMD are catching up with the advent of gene therapies and complement inhibitors. As governments and private players prioritize vision care for aging populations, the focus will increasingly shift toward early intervention, combination therapies, and patient adherence. The next decade holds significant promise in mitigating AMD's global impact through personalized and long-acting solutions.

