Creator-First Own.App Officially Opens Beta

Gamified social platform lets creators earn, go viral, and own everything they build

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own. App, the next-generation gamified social media platform that empowers creators to earn more, go viral with no followers, and fully own their content and audience, has officially opened its beta access. After a successful invite-only phase and a VIP waitlist that surpassed 40,000 users, Own. App (available on iOS and Google Play) is now welcoming creators and communities into its ecosystem—starting today.

Own. App is a performance-based content platform, where creators earn from real-time engagement and ranked content based on true merit—not ad budgets, follower counts, or algorithmic suppression. Backed by proprietary technology and blockchain infrastructure, the platform is redefining what it means to create, earn, and scale online—with ownership at its core.

“We’re not building another social app—we’re building a new economy where creators are the platform,” said Amir Kaltak, CEO and Co-Founder. “Own. App rewards talent, and gives every user a real stake in what they create. This isn’t about chasing views—it’s about building value.”

Key Platform Highlights:

Gamified Discovery System – Creators go viral with zero followers through Own. App’s real-time, merit-based ranking system.





Performance-Based Monetization – Content is ranked and rewarded based on real-time engagement, content quality and scarcity mechanics.





Global Equal Pay – Every creator, regardless of location, earns the same for the same impact.





Full Ownership – Creators own their content, audience, brand, and earnings—with decentralized infrastructure ensuring transparency and rights protection.

Five Built-In Monetization Streams – Including tipping, brand sponsorships, content licensing, Own. Shops, and tokenized rewards.





Youtube: https://youtube.com/shorts/QIAMXe_zsAQ?si=izM9lMqdgBraZPlF

Gen Z Early Adoption

Early adoption has been strong among Gen Z creators aged 18–24, a generation that’s grown up on content creation and driving global content trends, but expects platforms to deliver real visibility, earnings, and ownership. Many users don’t even know Own. App runs on a decentralized infrastructure —they just know that it works.

“Own. has a lot of potential. I like how it's focused on content and the creators first. I love the layout and features and can't wait to see where this app goes so far. It's an amazing app already. Glad I came here and I'll be inviting everyone I know for sure,” said user @lance2funy.

“I love the fact that legitimate content is treated as that, and not filtered because of an algorithm that is unfair. I see Own. being the leader in this space because of actual fairness to creators,” said user @huasmurf.

“Own. has a lot to love, but my first impression of Own. was the feeling of positivity. So many creators want that chance to succeed and be proud of what they create and Own. gives you just that. So far I enjoy the gallery and being able to update my community freely throughout my day. I see Own. being one of the hottest platforms. With LIVE features & monetization rolling out, you have the potential to be one of the best growing platforms for upcoming creators such as myself,” said user @Brett.Galloway2025.

“I had around 300,000 + followers on different social media platforms, and just did a fresh restart of everything. What I love about this platform is the potential. The potential of being able to speak authentically about stigmatized things like plant medicines, to share knowledge and resources freely. And it's a way for creators to be in service while also being able to make enough money to support themselves at the same time. I'm looking forward to seeing how it evolves and grows and grateful to be here,” said user @shamanstaab.

“The best thing I love about Own. app is the security. I'm a crypto investor and always receive a lot of spam/scam messages on other platforms. Also as an artist I faced impersonation issues, but in Own. I can post, share and promote securely and don't have any of those issues. I see Own. as a future standard for Social Media and in the near future, I see many other platform users prioritizing Own. over all other platforms,” said user @edrickblade.

“I love how easy the app is to understand. I love that I can feel at peace knowing that my content will not be stolen and that I will be able to make some extra money soon!

I can see Own being extremely successful and I can't wait to grow with it. I can see Own. being more successful than TikTok due to many issues TT is having, said user @mari_ana5572.

Own. App has developed the foundation for the next generation of digital creators to grow without limitations, earn without middlemen, and build communities they actually own. Upcoming creator-first tools and features include:

The Creator Fund: A tokenized reward system that directly pays creators based on real impact.

Advanced Analytics & Licensing Tools: Helping creators better understand, protect, and monetize their IP.

Expanded Creator Shop Features: Turning audiences into customers in just a few taps.

Built by Experts, Backed by Vision

The platform is led by an executive team with deep experience at Bumble, Tinder, TikTok, Paramount, and other major tech/media companies—bringing together the tools, knowledge, and scale to build something truly creator-first. With multiple billion-dollar exits behind them, this team is setting the stage for Own. App to become the new standard for media, identity, and income online.

“At Bumble, we helped shift power in dating,”said Sarah Mick, Co-Creator of Bumble & Co-Creator, Chief Creator Officer of Own. App. At Own .App, we’re shifting power in media. Creators are no longer just content machines—they’re founders of their own brands. This platform is about giving them the tools, visibility, and ownership they need to build something that’s truly theirs with the best user experience.”

Waistlisted users should check their emails for recent updates. Access codes and onboarding instructions are now being sent out in waves. New users will continue to be onboarded daily as the beta scales globally.

For more information and to join the beta, visit www.ownapp.co.



About Own. App

Own. App is a gamified, next-gen social platform designed for creators to go viral, earn more, and own everything they build. With performance-based discovery, fair global pay, and content ownership, Own. App is redefining how media, money, and creativity flow online.





Xenia von Wedel own (at) transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.