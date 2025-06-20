CabinetDIY Introduces Premium White Kitchen Cabinets Collection

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetDIY Design Team announces the launch of a new collection of white kitchen cabinets , engineered to blend timeless elegance with modern functionality. Crafted from high-grade materials and offered in a variety of door styles and finishes, the collection meets the needs of interior design professionals and homeowners seeking refined, versatile cabinetry solutions.Featuring durable construction, soft-close hinges, and customizable storage configurations, the white kitchen cabinets collection enhances both form and function in residential and commercial kitchen spaces. Engineered for straightforward installation, the cabinetry line accommodates a range of layout requirements—from minimalist galley kitchens to expansive open-concept designs.Industry experts in interior design and kitchen & bath design have identified the new collection as a standout option for projects emphasizing bright, airy aesthetics. Availability spans the continental United States through CabinetDIY’s online portal. Full product specifications, pricing tiers, and design resources can be accessed at https://www.cabinetdiy.com/white-kitchen-cabinets About CabinetDIYBased in Costa Mesa, California, CabinetDIY specializes in high-quality cabinetry for kitchen remodeling and new construction. The Design Team delivers comprehensive support, including configuration assistance and detailed installation guides, catering to interior designers, contractors, and homeowners.Contact:Design TeamCabinetDIY3187 Airway Ave., Suite GCosta Mesa, California 92626Phone: 1-888-966-1681Email: info@cabinetdiy.comWebsite: https://www.cabinetdiy.com/

