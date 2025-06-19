Beta Bionics Announces Agreement with Abbott to Integrate the iLet Bionic Pancreas with Abbott’s Future Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensor

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced its intention to integrate its iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery (AID) system with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor in the U.S.

The iLet represents a significant advancement in diabetes care as the first and only AID system that makes 100% of insulin dosing decisions automatically. With the iLet, people living with diabetes can achieve excellent clinical outcomes without the burden of carb counting* or manual insulin correction calculations. The system currently supports Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus continuous glucose monitoring sensor, and this future design further extends the collaboration between Beta Bionics and Abbott, reinforcing their shared commitment to bringing cutting-edge diabetes solutions to the market.

“This integration holds great promise for further enhancing real-time decision-making support for people living with diabetes,” said Sean Saint, President and CEO of Beta Bionics. “As the benchmark in automated insulin delivery systems, the iLet will naturally integrate with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor as soon as it becomes commercially available.”

*User must be carb aware

Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to simplifying diabetes management and improving outcomes for people requiring insulin therapy. By leveraging advanced adaptive algorithms, Beta Bionics has developed the iLet® Bionic Pancreas—the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device with a fully autonomous insulin dosing algorithm. Designed to significantly enhance health outcomes and quality of life across a broad spectrum of individuals with diabetes, the iLet sets a new standard in diabetes care. For more information, visit www.betabionics.com.

