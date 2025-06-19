Lithium Ionic Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report, ESG Scorecard, and Climate Risk Assessment

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, ESG Scorecard, and inaugural TCFD-Aligned Climate Risk Assessment, underscoring the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, strong governance, and sustainable development in support of the global energy transition. All reports are available at www.lithiumionic.com/sustainability.

Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report & Scorecard include:

Environmental Milestones:



Launched the Company’s environmental restoration initiative, planting over 2,300 seedlings to support revegetation efforts. Sourced 100% of Scope 2 electrical emissions from renewable hydroelectric energy, with one shed also generating its own on-site solar power. Prioritized sustainable design principles in the Company’s 2024 Bandeira Feasibility Study, including underground mine design, dry stack tailings, and hydroelectric power access.



Social Contributions:



Launched participatory rural diagnosis and environmental education initiatives in local communities.

Became signees for Women in Mining Brazil, committing to fostering gender diversity within the mining sector. Enhanced workplace diversity, with 33% of the workforce identifying as female.



Governance Enhancements:



Developed and implemented new corporate policies, including the Company’s ESG Policy, Diversity and Inclusion, Human Rights, and Private Social Investment policies.

The Company also became a signatory of the UN Global Compact, reflecting its dedication to the Ten Principles focused on human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption. Conducted the Company’s first comprehensive climate risk assessment aligned with TCFD standards.





Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “Our 2024 Sustainability Report showcases the dedication and efforts of our team as we integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This year’s milestones, from advancing our Bandeira Project with sustainable design principles to joining key global initiatives, demonstrate our commitment to responsible business practices. I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made and look forward to fostering further advancements and transparency in our ESG programming.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 17,000 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard- rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

