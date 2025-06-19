1000 MIGLIA 2025, the third leg is today

The crews left the capital early this morning. After a stop in Arezzo FOR LUNCH, they will head to Cervia-Milano Marittima

BRESCIA, Italy, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The morning started very early for the crews of the 1000 Miglia 2025, who, at 5:30 am, did the Time Control for the start from Rome in Parco de’ Medici.

Arriving in Orte, in Viterbo, the crews put themselves to the test in the first sports trial of this third day, namely an Average Trial that lasted for almost 7 kilometres. Then, in Baschi, the first eight Time Trials took place, after which the convoy headed to Orvieto, where the cars paraded in front of the Duomo, an imposing 13th century cathedral made unique by an admirable mixture of Gothic and Romanesque elements, enriched by unique details.

The classification updated at Time Trial 64 sees Vesco and Salvinelli still in the lead in their Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss. Right behind them there are Erejomovich and Llanos in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Ss. In third position there is the Turelli crew in an O.M. 665 S Mm Superba 2000. Hotz-Mozzi remain strongly in the lead of the Ferrari Tribute in an F8 Spider, as do Magni-Giavardi in a Polestar 4 for the 1000 Miglia Green.

Keeping to the north, passing through Pianlungo, the cars arrived in Allerona, where another Average Trial took place and ended in Ficulle.

Seven years after its last passage, the most beautiful Race in the world made its entrance into Città della Pieve, which welcomed the event with a Passage Control.

The return of the 1000 Miglia to Tuscany was inaugurated by a series of trials among the local vineyards of Montepulciano. The convoy will then reach Foiano della Chiana for the first time, stopping in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, right in the historic centre. At around 1 pm, they will finally arrive in Arezzo, where they will stop for lunch during the race.

Press Office

+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164d1424-c998-4fc7-8771-ec11414efc39

1000 MIGLIA 2025, the third leg is today 1000 MIGLIA 2025, the third leg is todayThe crews left the capital early this morning. After a stop in Arezzo FOR LUNCH, they will head to Cervia-Milano Marittima

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.