Verano Announces Exclusive Partnership with Award-Winning Arizona Cannabis Operator Grow Sciences to Bring its Best-In-Class Products to Illinois

Grow Sciences flower, pre-rolls, solventless extracts, vaporizers and edibles will initially be sold exclusively at Zen Leaf dispensaries in the Illinois market

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced an exclusive partnership with Grow Sciences, a cultivator of elite genetics in craft cannabis formats, to bring a suite of the Arizona-based company’s premier flower and extract products to Illinois cannabis consumers. Beginning June 21st, Grow Sciences’ best-in-class products - including flower eighths, joints and live hash rosin cartridges, followed by hash rosin extracts and rosin fruit chews - will be available at all ten Zen Leaf dispensaries in Illinois, followed by additional third-party dispensaries across the Land of Lincoln thereafter.

With operations in Arizona since 2017, Grow Sciences is an industry leader in cannabis genetics and extraction methods, with a focus on cultivating elite genetics and solventless products in a craft cannabis format. Through this exclusive partnership, Verano will add thirteen of Grow Sciences’ most sought-after strains to the Illinois market, including Prickly Pear, Florida Jack and Jelly RTZ.

“As one of Arizona’s premier cannabis operators, our exclusive partnership with Grow Sciences is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a legendary West Coast brand to offer Zen Leaf shoppers and wholesale partners across Illinois an entirely new set of top-class strains, genetics and extract products,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This collaborative partnership in our home state adds further momentum and depth to the robust pipeline of new products we’ve launched this year, and we look forward to introducing Illinois cannabis enthusiasts to Grow Sciences’ suite of award-winning products across our Zen Leaf footprint and beyond.”

“We’re beyond excited to expand Grow Sciences into Illinois and offer our products to a whole new group of people,” said Mike C., Grow Sciences' founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Sharing our vision and commitment to quality made Verano the perfect partner in this venture. I hope the people of Illinois enjoy this collaboration as much as we enjoyed creating it. Welcome to quality."

"When we founded Grow Sciences eight years ago we never thought we would be taking our vision to other states," said Matthew Blum, Grow Sciences' founder and Chief Operations Officer. "As we launch in Illinois, it has really hit home that Grow Sciences' mission of providing quality above everything is being realized. On behalf of the entire Grow Sciences family, thank you for welcoming us to Illinois."

The full suite of Grow Sciences products that will be available at Zen Leaf dispensaries in Illinois, followed by third-party dispensaries across the state, includes:

Flower Eighths: Top nugs. Top shelf. Selected by hand, these trophy nugs highlight each strain's signature aroma, structure, and flavor. Harvested with care at the peak of maturity, each bud is hand-trimmed, and selected to ensure the end product not only meets quality standards, but exceeds yours. Flower will be available in seven strains: Prickly Pear, Jelly RTZ, Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, ZKTZ Cubed, Tropical Cherry, Florida Jack and Pineapple Fruz.





For more information about Verano and Grow Sciences, and to place an online order, visit www.ZenLeafDispensaries.com or follow along on Instagram via @GrowSciencesIL. Product images are available for media use and download here (credit “courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Investors

InvestorRelations@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

1Live rosin extracts and fruit chews will be available at Zen Leaf locations in Illinois shortly after the initial launch.

