GAFSP Launches 8th Call for Proposals for Producer Organization-led Projects

Since 2012, GAFSP has invested $80M+ in 32 PO-led projects – helping farmers face climate shocks, conflict, and pandemics while growing incomes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) is very inclusive,” said Stephen Muchiri, CEO of the East Africa Farmers Federation, during the 2025 Producer Organizations Stocktaking Event organized by GAFSP. “The Program has been able to work with small farmer organizations, large ones, young ones, old ones, and I think this is the spirit of leaving no one behind.”The GAFSP Steering Committee today has launched the GAFSP 8th Call for Proposals from Producer Organizations with a budget of $38 million. Producer Organizations (POs) are groups of farmers that through their collective action offer members improved access to markets, credit, technical support, and technologies. This Call for Proposals invites POs to submit proposals for projects that strengthen rural food systems and boost climate resilience. GAFSP grant financing provided for PO-led projects has a history of success, helping farmers access finance in this era of compounding crises and deepening food insecurity.POs have helped rural communities respond to food crises and emergency situations caused by flooding, drought, conflict, and pandemics while increasing livelihood opportunities. To date, GAFSP has already allocated over $80 million in financing for Producer Organizations through 32 projects in the world’s poorest countries.The new 8th Call for Proposals builds upon lessons learned from evaluations, thematic assessments, and knowledge exchanges across Producer Organizations recently undertaken by GAFSP. The Call includes concrete steps envisaged under GAFSP’s emerging “Vision 2030” Strategic Plan toward improving and scaling support mechanisms for PO members; strengthening public and private sector linkages; and more intentionally addressing the multiple and interconnected challenges related to food and nutrition security, climate resilience, and women’s empowerment in an integrated manner.Partnerships with the private sector will be at the core of this Call. Capacity-gap assessments will be undertaken systematically so that organizations can effectively leverage grant financing to build linkages with local and regional agri-food chains and tap into new funding sources, including climate funds and private finance. For the first time, each proposal considered under the Call will also be required to explore potential synergies with public sector investments supported by GAFSP and contribute to both climate resilience and women’s empowerment outcomes.This is the first PO-led Call open to Regional Producer Organizations (RPOs) to pilot multi-country projects, leveraging RPOs’ work to amplify country-level investments and facilitate knowledge exchange across their networks in the regions they operate.In sum, proposals submitted under this Call can lead to projects that drive transformative change, foster public and private synergies, and boost knowledge sharing across borders.Please review the "GAFSP 8th Call for Proposals: Guidelines for Producer Organization Submissions" before preparing submissions.Expressions of interest must be submitted by 11:59 pm on June 26, 2025 (Washington, D.C. time, GMT -5).

