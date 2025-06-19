Nutrition Through Data-Driven Supplement Solutions: Key Personalized Dietary Supplements Market Trend 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personalized dietary supplements market size has seen a rapid growth surge in recent years, with figures projected to climb from $8.47 billion in 2024 to $9.44 billion in 2025, marking a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The significant expansion in the historical period can be largely attributed to the strengthening consumer awareness of health and wellness, the burgeoning demand for personalized nutrition, and advancements in technology relating to data analysis and genetic testing. Further attributing factors include a heightened focus on mental health and cognitive function, and an increase in disposable income, resulting in greater willingness to spend on health products.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Personalized Dietary Supplements Market Size?

Looking ahead, the personalized dietary supplements market size is slated to continue its rapid growth trajectory in the coming years, expected to reach $14.49 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Factors driving growth during the forecast period include a rising adoption of personalized health apps and platforms, the increasing popularity of e-commerce for health products, collaborations between tech firms and healthcare providers, burgeoning interest in plant-based and natural supplements, and the growing focus on the aging population and associated health concerns.

In the spotlight are major emerging trends over the forecast period: advancement in AI and machine learning for personalized recommendations, enhanced genetic testing for tailored supplement regimens, development of customized supplement delivery formats, as well as innovation in sustainable and eco-friendly supplement ingredients, and cutting-edge research on gut health and its impact on nutrition.

What's Driving The Personalized Dietary Supplements Market?

The escalating prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is expected to fuel the forward momentum of the personalized dietary supplements market. Lifestyle-related diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, certain cancers, and mental health issues, are largely triggered by a person’s daily habits and choices. The increasing frequency of these diseases, often a consequence of physical inactivity, can, therefore, lead to weight gain, compromised heart health, and reduced insulin sensitivity, thereby heightening the risk of chronic conditions.

The growth in lifestyle-related diseases gives rise to the need for personalized dietary supplements that offer targeted nutrition to manage or prevent specific health issues. Tailored formulas can meet individual needs, rectify deficiencies and promote well-being.

Who Are The Major Market Players In The Personalized Dietary Supplements Market?

Companies playing a pivotal role in the personalized dietary supplements market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, Nature's Bounty, Metagenics Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Nutiva Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Reliance Vitamin Company Inc., Viome Life Sciences Inc., Hum Nutrition Inc., Persona Nutrition, Bioniq Ltd., Rootine, and Nourished.

What Constitutes The Market Landscape In The Personalized Dietary Supplements Market?

The personalized dietary supplements market has been segmented by Type Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics, By Dosage Forms Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Liquids, and Other Dosage Forms, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy, Super market Or Hyper market, Online, Health and Wellness Stores, Others Distribution Channel, By Application Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Lifestyle Diseases, Inherited Diseases, Other Applications, and By End-Use Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Ambulatory Care, Other End-Uses. The market also sees further segmentation in vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, enzymes, and probiotics niches.

Which Region Dominates The Personalized Dietary Supplements Market?

As per the report, North America emerged as the largest region in the personalized dietary supplements market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

