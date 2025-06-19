Crofton Heating & Cooling Company Expands AC Installation Service Capabilities for Maryland Residents

Ac Installation

CROFTON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crofton Heating & Cooling Company , a leading HVAC contractor serving Crofton and surrounding Maryland communities, today announced the expansion of their comprehensive AC installation service offerings to meet growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. The licensed and insured company now provides enhanced installation services for residential and commercial properties throughout Anne Arundel County.With over 60 five-star Google reviews and years of industry experience, Crofton Heating & Cooling Company has established itself as the premier hvac contractor in the region. Their expanded ac installation service includes professional installation of central air conditioning systems, ductless mini-split units, heat pumps, and high-efficiency cooling systems from top manufacturers including Carrier, Trane, Lennox, Rheem, and Goodman.The company's certified technicians conduct comprehensive property assessments before recommending optimal cooling solutions, evaluating factors such as square footage, insulation levels, ductwork layout, and energy efficiency goals. This thorough approach ensures customers receive the most cost-effective and energy-efficient ac installation service tailored to their specific needs."As a trusted hvac contractor in the Crofton community, we're committed to helping our neighbors stay comfortable year-round while reducing their energy costs," said a spokesperson for Crofton Heating & Cooling Company. "Our expanded ac installation service capabilities allow us to offer cutting-edge cooling solutions that not only improve indoor comfort but also contribute to long-term energy savings for Maryland homeowners and businesses."The company's ac installation service includes pre-installation consultation, professional system sizing, complete installation with cleanup, system testing and optimization, and comprehensive warranty coverage. All installations are performed by licensed, insured technicians who adhere to industry best practices and local building codes.Crofton Heating & Cooling Company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Crofton, Odenton, High Bridge Estates, Crownsville, Patuxent, Millersville, Severn, Fort Meade, Davidsonville, and Severna Park. The company also provides comprehensive HVAC maintenance, repair services, indoor air quality solutions, and 24/7 emergency support.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, proper professional installation is crucial for air conditioning system efficiency and longevity, making the selection of an experienced hvac contractor essential for optimal performance.About Crofton Heating & Cooling CompanyCrofton Heating & Cooling Company is a locally owned and operated HVAC contractor serving Crofton, Maryland, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in heating and cooling system installation, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial properties. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, competitive pricing, and energy-efficient solutions, Crofton Heating & Cooling Company has earned a reputation as the area's most trusted HVAC service provider. The company is fully licensed and insured, with certified technicians available Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 8 PM.

