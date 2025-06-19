Greenpeace MENA on Gulf of Oman oil spill: Swift intervention needed to prevent environmental disaster

Greenpeace MENA Satellite image of Gulf of Oman tanker collision 18 June

BEIRUT, LEBANON, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has warned of a potential environmental disaster after two crude oil tankers collided between Iran and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.Satellite imagery indicates a large plume of oil stretching up to around 1500 hectares from the site of the crash between the two vessels, ‘Adalynn’ and ‘Front Eagle’, in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, near the Strait of Hormuz.The UAE Ministry of Energy stated that the collision between the two tankers resulted in limited surface damage to the outer structure of both vessels, and a fire broke out in the fuel tank of one of them, which was extinguished. No injuries were reported among the crew members, according to the Ministry.The 23-year-old Adalynn is part of the so-called Russian ‘shadow fleet’, a collection of partially obsolete tankers that operate below basic security standards and carry Russian oil, though its current cargo is unknown.Analysis of the Adalynn’s current 9.3-metre draught suggests it may be carrying approximately 70,000 tons of crude oil despite being officially listed in ballast condition.[2]Farah Al Hattab, Campaigner at Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, said: “This is just one of many dangerous incidents to take place in the past years. The causes differ, but the result is often the same: oil spills endanger marine life, disrupt delicate ecological balances and possibly the entire food web, and carry the potential to spark widespread environmental damage that extends far beyond the immediate area."Al Hattab added: “ Greenpeace MENA urges all concerned authorities to act swiftly to contain the spill and assess its ecological impact. We call on shipping companies, governments, and oil industry actors to commit to full transparency regarding the environmental consequences of oil spills and the measures being taken for cleanup. Additionally, we urge governments in the region to increase investment in maritime monitoring, early-warning systems, and contingency plans to effectively respond to future oil pollution incidents. Environmental security must be treated as national and regional security.”“The environmental fallout from this collision further highlights the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels. Continued reliance on oil infrastructure leaves both people and the planet exposed to toxic spills, political conflict, and the accelerating climate crisis. It’s time to rethink our global energy systems, shifting to renewable energy as an urgent pathway to sustainability”.ENDNotes:1. Satellite image https://media.greenpeace.org/Detail/27MZIFJRBAFKQ © Planet Labs PBC, Greenpeace2. Sources: www.Q88.com and seasearcher.comContacts:For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Hiam Mardini, Communications and Media Manager at Greenpeace MENA: hmardini@greenpeace.org

