Don Ruttenberg’s Birmingham Premier League Sets the Bar For Competitive & Inclusive Adult Soccer In Alabama

Birmingham Premier League

Led by Don-Allen Ruttenberg and with over 500 players, BPL continues to provide a stable, year-round platform for adult soccer in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Birmingham Premier League (BPL) is a recreational adult soccer league based in Mountain Brook, Alabama, hosting structured weekly matches across multiple divisions. It continues to provide a consistent platform for adult players in the region, drawing hundreds of participants from across the state and maintaining a steady presence in the local sports landscape.Founded in 2007 by Don-Allen Ruttenberg , BPL was created to fill a gap in recreational sports offerings for adults. The league does not operate on a seasonal basis, instead maintaining a year-round schedule with limited interruptions. Matches are only cancelled in the event of lightning or for specific religious holidays.BPL currently involves more than 500 players, ranging in age from 18 to 70. It is organized into four divisions to reflect varying levels of competitiveness and age. One division is designated for players over 40, providing a slower-paced environment. Another comprises co-op teams, typically formed through companies or workplaces. The third division is competitive, including former college athletes and experienced amateur players. A fourth exists to accommodate new interest and offer additional scheduling flexibility.Don-Allen Ruttenberg remains actively involved in overseeing league logistics, scheduling, and division management. His approach emphasizes creating an environment where adults can engage in competitive play without the rigid structures typical of traditional clubs.BPL matches are self-regulated, with no formal referees, and the league is not affiliated with broader competitive systems. This format allows for greater flexibility in gameplay, reduces barriers to entry, and supports a model centered on participation, consistency, and community-building.Registration is open to all adults aged 18 or older. Fees for 7-on-7 teams are $650, and $550 for returning players. For 11-on-11 teams, fees are $1500 for new entrants and $1300 for returning participants. Individuals and groups are welcome, and placement is flexible.“The only sport that can go through war against each other but be able to play soccer against each other is this one,” Don Ruttenberg commented, sharing his vision behind founding BPL. “That’s the spirit we try to preserve every time we take the field.”Birmingham Premier League also organizes occasional off-field events, including casual themed nights, which remain optional but help promote a stronger community dynamic among players and families. For official updates on match scheduling, registration, or division details, visit- www.bplsoccer.com About Birmingham Premier LeagueThe Birmingham Premier League (BPL) is an adult amateur soccer league based in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded over a decade ago, BPL provides a structured, competitive, and inclusive platform for more than 500 adult players from diverse backgrounds. Operating year-round with matches every Monday and Wednesday, the league emphasizes professionalism through officiated games, organized seasons, and team registration. BPL is committed to promoting community engagement, teamwork, and personal development through the sport of soccer. To know more about BPL, please visit: www.bplsoccer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.