Deutsche Aircraft Selects Aernnova as Empennage Supplier, Completing the Primary Structure Lineup for the D328eco® Programme

Le Bourget, Paris, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft has announced the onboarding of Aernnova as the supplier for the empennage of the D328eco regional aircraft at the Paris Air Show. This announcement marks a significant milestone as Deutsche Aircraft has now secured all primary structure partners for serial production.

Aernnova, a global leader in aerostructures, will deliver build-to-print assemblies including:

•The composite empennage which is containing horizontal and vertical stabilisers, built using advanced composite technologies

•The metallic tail cone

“With more than 30 years of expertise in developing and producing composite aircraft structures, we are proud to contribute to the D328eco programme,” stated Ricardo Chocarro, CEO of Aernnova. “We value this new partnership with Deutsche Aircraft and the opportunity to support a next-generation regional aircraft that combines versatility with an innovative design.”

The empennage assembly is a critical structural component of the D328eco, contributing significantly to aerodynamic performance and flight stability. Aernnova’s proven expertise in both composite and metallic aerostructures makes it a natural fit for this role.

“Welcoming Aernnova to the D328eco program is a significant step forward,” remarked Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. “With this agreement, we have now secured 100% of our primary structure suppliers. This is a key achievement as we move from development into industrialisation.”

A Strategic Milestone for the D328eco Program

The partnership between Deutsche Aircraft and Aernnova reflects a shared commitment to delivering a modern, efficient, and competitive aircraft to the regional aviation market. With its full supplier base now in place, the D328eco programme is well-positioned to advance through the next development phases, leveraging proven expertise, industrial capability, and programme momentum to support a successful entry into service in Q4 2027.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

About Aernnova

Aernnova is a leading company specialized in the design, manufacturing, maintenance, and services of aerostructures and their components such as wings, empennages, fuselages, stabilizers, bulkheads, doors, and moving surfaces for the world's leading aircraft manufacturers. Headquartered in Spain, Aernnova operates globally with facilities in Spain, the U.K., U.S.A., Portugal, Mexico, and Brazil. The company is committed to sustainability, technological development, and digitization.

More information: www.aernnova.com

