US Cybersecurity Challenges Met: CloudIBN’s Tailored VAPT Services
Overcome US cyber threats with CloudIBN’s tailored VAPT Testing Services vulnerability assessments and penetration tests to fortify your security posture.MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cybercrime incidents reach unprecedented levels, CloudIBN is proud to announce the US-wide rollout of its tailored VAPT Services, designed specifically to meet the nuanced and evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by American businesses. Backed by a global legacy and sharpened by local insights, CloudIBN delivers VA & PT Audit Services that go beyond the scan-and-report model to offer personalised, industry-specific protection. According to a 2024 study, over 81% of US enterprises reported successful cyberattacks in the past year. The need for agile, adaptive, and industry-aware VA & PT Services has never been more critical.
Cyber Threat Landscape is Unique—and So Are Our Solutions
Unlike other regions, the US digital ecosystem faces a triple threat:
1. High Regulatory Scrutiny (HIPAA, CMMC, GLBA, PCI-DSS, SOX)
2. Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)
3. Rapid Cloud and SaaS Adoption Across Industries
4. Cookie-cutter cybersecurity no longer works. CloudIBN’s US-specific VAPT programs offer a tailor-made approach for:
5. Fintech firms fighting financial fraud
6. Healthcare providers seeking HIPAA and HITECH compliance
7. SaaS companies requiring secure DevOps pipelines
8. eCommerce platforms preventing customer data leakage
CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services: Personalized Security. Proven Results.
What makes our VA & PT Services unique in the US market is the combination of:
1. Industry-Specific Risk Modeling
2. Regulatory Compliance Mapping
3. Threat Intelligence Based on US Data Sources
4. Flexible Engagement Options: One-time, quarterly, or continuous testing
Key Components of Our Tailored Testing Services
1. Infrastructure & Network Testing
2. Web/Mobile/API Testing
3. Network Pen Testing
4. Cloud Environment Vulnerability Management
5. IoT Device Testing
6. Cloud Security Testing
Every testing engagement is aligned with OWASP, NIST SP800-115, PTES, and ISO 27001 best practices.
The Five Phases of Tailored VAPT by CloudIBN
1. Discovery & Custom Risk Assessment
Understanding your infrastructure, tech stack, user roles, third-party integrations, and compliance mandates.
2. Threat Mapping
Using US-focused threat intelligence to build real-world attack simulations based on industry data.
3. Penetration Testing Execution
Both automated and manual testing focused on exploiting business-specific vulnerabilities.
4. Customized Remediation Plan
A comprehensive report offering mitigation plans that match your business operations and security maturity.
5. Compliance Cross-Mapping
Ensuring remediation aligns with frameworks like CMMC, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.
Serving Diverse Industries
-Whether you’re in fintech, edtech, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, or defense, CloudIBN has specific testing models and remediation templates tailored for your environment.
VAPT for Manufacturing
-Protect SCADA systems and operational tech from ransomware.
VAPT for Financial Services
-Comply with GLBA, FFIEC, and SOC 2 standards.
VAPT for Education
-Secure learning management platforms and FERPA-sensitive data.
The Right Security Partner at the Right Time. In a country where digital innovation is the norm, cybersecurity can no longer be an afterthought. CloudIBN’s tailored VAPT Audit Services empower businesses to understand their risks, prioritize what truly matters, stay audit-ready, and scale securely. Cyberattacks are not one-size-fits-all—so your defense strategy shouldn’t be either. That’s why CloudIBN delivers customized, compliance-aligned, and continuously evolving VAPT solutions designed to address the real-world challenges facing U.S. businesses today.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
