Mobile Marketing Market Set to Soar to $57,850 Million by 2030: Trends, Growth, and Opportunities

The global mobile marketing market grows due to rising on-demand business reputation, omnichannel shopping adoption, and demand for customization.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile marketing market generated $11.00 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Mobile marketing is a multi-channel online marketing technique focused on contacting a specific audience on their smartphones, feature phones, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E-mail, SMS and MMS, social media, or mobile applications.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06262 Global mobile marketing market scenario is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of on-demand business model; increasing adoption of omnichannel shopping experience and the need for personalization within consumer behavior, mandating companies to adopt strategic initiatives that would boost overall product sales, thereby creating a higher profit margin.However, complexities in integrating electronic data interchange and data synchronization and bias issue within the operational data is estimated to hinder the overall market growth. With AI becoming a core part of the technology, its integration within the software is set to create meaningful insights for various business structures creating higher profit margins. Furthermore to this, expanding cloud-based business model is set to create a lucrative opportunity for the Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.On-demand business model with an emphasis on customer experience and an increase in popularity of omnichannel shopping fuel the growth of the global mobile marketing market. On the other hand, complexities in integrating electronic data and data synchronization hinder the market progress. On the contrary, AI-based client experience management policies are anticipated to create opportunities for the market in the future.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-marketing-market/purchase-options COVID-19 scenario:1. Strict regulations regarding social distancing measures increased the preference for the online channel.2. During the pandemic, as most of companies have adopted a work-from-home policy, the demand for mobile marketing services has increased. This helps companies to offer an efficient consumer experience.The report segments the global mobile marketing market on the basis of channel, component, verticals, organization size, and region.Based on component, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06262 Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Key players of the global mobile marketing market analyzed in the research include Airship, Acoustic, Vibes, Swrve, Adobe, Braze, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.Mobile marketing market comprises a significant number of players ranging from tier 1 to tier 3 companies, thereby creating a concentrated market scenario with the major players acquiring around 40-50% share. With the demand for such software on the rise, there is an intense competitive rivalry within the market scenario. This competitive scenario is estimated to create a higher innovation within the product portfolio, including the integration of AI, machine learning, and analytics-based feature that is set to boost the product demand during the forecast period. In March 2018, Nokia has unveiled the latest version of its cognitive analytics for customer insight software, providing powerful new capabilities so service provider businesses, IT and engineering organizations can consistently deliver a superior real-time and personalized customer experience.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:1. This study includes the mobile marketing market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.2. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and mobile marketing market growth.3. The mobile marketing market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the mobile marketing industry.4. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in mobile marketing market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06262 Other Trending Report:1. Global Web Hosting Services Market 2. 