Data Annotation Outsourcing Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Appen, Sama, Alegion

Data Annotation Outsourcing Service Market

The Global Data Annotation Outsourcing Service Market is projected to grow from $1.2 Billion in 2025 to $11.5 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 28.6%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study released on the Global Data Annotation Outsourcing Service Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Data Annotation Outsourcing Service market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Appen, Lionbridge AI (TELUS), iMerit, Scale AI, CloudFactory, Sama, Cogito Tech, Playment, Clickworker, Defined.ai, Alegion, Shaip

Definition:

Third-party services that label or tag data (e.g., images, text, video) for training AI and machine learning models, typically provided by specialized firms to ensure scalability, accuracy, and cost efficiency.

Market Drivers:

• Hybrid human-in-the-loop + AI workflows, data privacy focus

Market Trends:

• AI model accuracy needs, multilingual data demand

Challenges:

• Data security, labeling accuracy, workforce scalability

Major Highlights of the Data Annotation Outsourcing Service Market report released by USD Analytics

By Type (Text, Image, Others), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs).

Global Data Annotation Outsourcing Service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

