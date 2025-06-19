“SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of Music”现已登陆摇滚名人堂

特邀 SNL 资深卡司 Fred Armisen 倾情献演

克利夫兰, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

人物： 《周六夜现场》11 季资深卡司、喜剧演员、编剧、制片人兼音乐人

Fred Armisen；SNL 50 年来全部 1900 组音乐嘉宾的表演实录

事件： 摇滚名人堂与《周六夜现场》50 周年纪念特展

“SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music” 正式开幕，特邀

《周六夜现场》11 季资深卡司 Fred Armisen 在 PNC Stage 献上特别表演，共同庆祝这一全新突破性

展览，旨在致敬《周六夜现场》50 年来的音乐嘉宾与音乐小品。

超过 150 位摇滚名人堂 (RRHOF) 入选艺人曾登上该节目，摇滚名人堂是全球唯一

能观赏到全部 1900 组音乐嘉宾表演的地方，包括部分从未公开的带妆彩排

片段。



此外，当晚活动还包含博物馆各处的特别互动环节，涵盖在福斯特剧院 (Foster Theater) 首映

广受好评的纪录片“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL

Music”独家剪辑版 (由 Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson 执导)；同时还有摇滚名人堂图书馆与档案馆及策展团队呈现的文物

展、《周六夜现场》

主题特别问答、游客拍照体验，以及摇滚名人堂驻场乐队在

车库演奏区进行的SNL知名歌曲即兴表演。



展览详情请访问 https://rockhall.com/exhibitions/snl-50-years-music/



粉丝可通过 RockHall.com 规划参展行程。通过 Key Bank 赞助的 CLE VIP 计划，摇滚名人堂

始终对克利夫兰市民免费开放。 时间： 2025 年 6 月 14 日 18:30 - 22:00 地点： Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1100 Rock N Roll Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44114

媒体资料（图片/拍摄花絮）：

https://digital.rockhall.com/Share/g2o6e3ufgbiha64v7fl61hu40qlwd872

来源说明：由摇滚名人堂提供*

*除非另有说明

更多信息请访问：

https://rockhall.com/press-room/

联系方式/出席确认：

J.R. Johnson / Kelly Schikowski

FTM@rockhall.org

本公告随附的照片可在以下网址浏览：

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2801aa71-8815-4f43-8000-f88a5f9f6742

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c5c729-82e2-49dc-80f4-b8fb030a24ad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.