OpenClassrooms and CompTIA team to expand cybersecurity skills and narrow the talent gap in Europe

Gdańsk, Poland, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new effort to grow cybersecurity talent in Europe was launched today by OpenClassrooms, a leader in online schooling, education-to-employment programs and career coaching for students worldwide, and CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products.

The organisations will make the CompTIA Security+ certification exam available to learners completing the EU Cybersecurity Analyst reskilling programme of OpenClassrooms. The agreement was announced at this week’s Digital Summit in Gdańsk, organized by Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs.

“Teaming with OpenClassrooms advances CompTIA’s pledge to offer aspiring technology professionals a progressive route to industry-leading certifications,” said Jason Moss, senior vice president, EMEA. CompTIA. “Together we will equip individuals with the validated skills they will need to operate in SOC centres; carry out cybersecurity incident response activities; and improve organisational cybersecurity hygiene.”

“Our collaboration with CompTIA marks a major step forward in making cybersecurity reskilling both rigorous and accessible,” said Guillaume Houzel, managing director for growth, OpenClassrooms. “By aligning our programs with the globally recognized Security+ certification, we are empowering career changers across Europe to confidently transition into in-demand roles like security analyst or incident responder. Together, we are building a pipeline of job-ready cyber professionals who meet the evolving needs of the European digital economy.”

The first 10 learners who complete the programme will benefit from free access to the CompTIA Security+ certification exam.

The agreement signed today is under the auspices on the Industry-Academia Network of the Cyber Skills Academy, an EU initiative aiming at addressing the growing cybersecurity skills and talent shortage in Europe. Established in 2023, the Network brings industry and academia to focus on aligning the needs of the cybersecurity job market with academic and training offerings that suit the current and emerging needs of the workforce.

The partnership between CompTIA and OpenClassrooms supports the development of cybersecurity talent and skills needed to implement the NIS2 directive, Cyber Resilience Act, Cyber Solidarity Act and Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Aligning with OpenClassrooms’ commitment to making education more accessible, the programme will focus on individuals who come from backgrounds that are under-represented in the cybersecurity workforce, or who face barriers to education and career opportunities.

More than 760,000 individuals around the world are CompTIA Security+ certified, making it the most widely adopted ISO/ANSI-accredited early career cybersecurity certification on the market. CompTIA Security+ also maps to the ENISA European Cybersecurity Skills Framework, a practical tool to support the identification and articulation of tasks, competences, skills and knowledge associated with the roles of European cybersecurity professionals. It is the EU reference point for defining and assessing relevant skills, as defined in the Cybersecurity Skills Academy.

The CompTIA Security+ courseware and exam focus on the technologies, techniques and tools that cybersecurity professionals need to safeguard networks, detect threats and secure data. The certification is relevant to a variety of occupations, including security administrator, systems administrator, help desk analyst, security engineer and security analyst.

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms’ mission is to make education accessible. We are an online school helping thousands of individuals all over the world develop their skills and progress in their career. https://openclassrooms.com/

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

