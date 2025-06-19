Prebiotics For Infant Formula Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Prebiotics For Infant Formula Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market?

Over the past few years, the prebiotics for infant formula market has witnessed robust growth and is poised to grow from $1.59 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Increased awareness about infant gut health, growing demand for organic baby food, rise in gastrointestinal issues in infants, and higher adoption of prebiotics in pediatric nutrition have driven this growth. Moreover, rising birth rates in developing countries further fuel the market expansion.

How Fast Will The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market Grow In The Coming Years?

In the coming years, the prebiotics for infant formula market is expected to maintain robust growth. By 2029, it is projected to reach $2.34 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This forecast growth is attributed to an increasing interest in microbiome-based nutrition, rising demand for personalized infant formula, and increased healthcare expenditure by young parents. Other contributing factors include increasing penetration of premium baby food brands and a focus on early-life nutrition for long-term health. Notable trends during the forecast period include technological advancements in ingredient formulation, innovation in synbiotic product development, investment in research and development for gut health, and advancements in infant formula manufacturing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24384&type=smp

What Is Driving The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market Growth?

The significant growth driver for the prebiotics for infant formula market is the rising adoption of organic products. Organic products, grown or produced without the use of synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms GMOs, have seen increased adoption due to growing consumer awareness of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals. Prebiotics for infant formula aligns perfectly with this trend by supporting natural gut health and immune development in infants. They mimic the beneficial effects of breast milk, promoting a balanced microbiota, making them ideal for health-conscious and eco-friendly families.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prebiotics-for-infant-formula-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market?

Major companies operating in the prebiotics for infant formula market include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, among others. These players focus on developing innovative formulations, such as biotics formulations, to enhance infants' gut health and immune function.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market?

A particularly emerging trend in the market is the development of biotics formulations. These are dietary products including probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, or synbiotics, designed to support and improve gut health, immune function, and overall well-being. For instance, in September 2024, Happy Family Organics launched a series of USDA-certified organic infant formulas combining probiotics and prebiotics to support infants' digestive and immune health.

How Is The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market Segmented?

The market report segments the prebiotics for infant formula market as follows:

1 By Type Of Prebiotics: Fructooligosaccharides FOS, Galactooligosaccharides GOS, Inulin, Short-chain Fructooligosaccharides scFOS, Buffered Oligosaccharides

2 By Functionality: Digestive Health Improvement, Enhanced Immune Response, Mineral Absorption Enhancement, Growth Promotion Of Beneficial Gut Bacteria, Reduction Of Gastrointestinal Disorders

3 By Application: Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, Specialty Formula, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Online marketplaces, Infant Formula Manufacturers, Healthcare Professionals, Retailers And Distributors, Parents And Caregivers

How Is The Prebiotics For Infant Formula Market Spread Globally?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the prebiotics for infant formula market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Probiotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-global-market-report

Company Information: About The Business Research Company: With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.