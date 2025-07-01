Brenda Ortiz McGrath, MSW, Wins 'Visionary Leader Award' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda Ortiz McGrath, MSW, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Visionary Leader Award at this year’s Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organized by Influencer Magazine UK ) in recognition of her groundbreaking contributions to education, mental health, and equity. A nationally recognized voice with nearly two decades of experience, Brenda has continually redefined leadership in public education—fusing innovation with empathy and systemic reform with deep-rooted community impact."I've dedicated my career to building systems that center the whole student—not just their academics, but their mental health, their identity, and their sense of belonging," said Brenda Ortiz McGrath. "Being named Visionary Leader of the Year is not just a personal honor—it’s a recognition of what’s possible when you lead with purpose, push boundaries, and never lose sight of who you’re fighting for."As a district leader in Chelsea Public Schools, Massachusetts, USA, Brenda has implemented transformative models that position Chelsea as the first school district in the state to integrate AI-powered mental health services and real-time telehealth into its education system. Her approach is setting a statewide precedent for tech-enabled, student-centered wellness.Her legacy of leadership includes becoming the first Latina administrator in Waltham and later, the first woman and Latina principal in the 54-year history of Waltham High School. Today, her work continues to place equity, healing, and whole-child development at the forefront of educational reform.Brenda is also the Founder and CEO of Innovate.Lead.Elevate and the visionary force behind CoreKind360, a pioneering platform that blends social-emotional learning (SEL), academic planning, and family engagement. CoreKind360 reflects Brenda’s belief that educational systems must be rebuilt to truly serve every student, every family, and every community—embedding academic readiness, emotional wellness, and equity into the foundation of practice. The platform is gaining national traction for delivering data-driven, community-informed solutions that enrich the daily experiences of educators and students alike.Beyond institutional systems, Brenda is a changemaker at the grassroots level. She serves as Vice President of the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund, advocating for first-generation college students, and is currently running for local office as a candidate for the Lynn School Committee in Massachusetts, USA. Her advocacy also extends to national boards focused on culturally responsive technology, education equity, women’s rights, and mental health reform.Brenda Ortiz McGrath isn’t just reimagining the future of education—she’s building it. Her leadership embodies courage, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to equity. With this award, Influencer Magazine proudly honors a changemaker whose work is not only visionary but vital. Congratulations, Brenda Ortiz McGrath. Your journey continues to inspire the next generation of leaders, learners, and advocates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.