Smiths Interconnect Awards FDH Electronics Distributor of the Year

FDH Electronics Recognized for Outstanding Sales Growth and Market Expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma-based FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero division focused solely on serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs, has been named Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect, a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions. FDH Electronics was recognized for outstanding sales performance and exceptional market penetration in 2024.

FDH Electronics is a trusted global distributor specializing in value-added solutions for the aerospace and other high-reliability, harsh-environment industries. The award highlights FDH's strong growth, customer service excellence, and collaborative partnership with Smiths Interconnect throughout the past year.





“It’s an honor to be recognized by a world leader in interconnect technologies,” said Mitch Enright, President of FDH Electronics. “Our collaborative approach with Smiths Interconnect laid the foundation for mutual success.”

Jerilynn Johnston, Distribution Manager for the Americas at Smiths Interconnect, added, “Our distribution awards program celebrates business partners who have made significant contributions to our growth. FDH Electronics was selected based on its exceptional year-over-year sales growth and its commitment to driving collaborative success across all areas of the relationship.”

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit: Electronics.FDHAero.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

About Smiths Interconnect Corporation

Smiths Interconnect is a leading provider of high reliability connectivity products and solutions serving segments of aerospace and defense, medical, semiconductor test, and industrial markets. It designs and manufactures technically differentiated electronic components, microwave, optical and radio frequency products and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical applications.

Smiths Interconnect has 21 sales, R&D and manufacturing locations in 12 countries, including Canada, U.S. (Florida, Texas, Kansas and Maryland), Mexico, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Tunisia, India, China and Singapore.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a05a1338-c585-409d-8cbf-fae0e1ddec49

FDH Aero_Smiths Interconnect FDH Electronics has been named Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect, a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, for outstanding sales performance and exceptional market penetration in 2024. Clockwise from left: Mitch Enright, President, FDH Electronics; Brian Long, Sales Director Americas, Smiths Interconnect; Nathan Little, VP Sales, FDH Electronics; Jerilynn Johnston, Distribution Manager Americas, Smiths Interconnect.

