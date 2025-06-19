Automotive Garage Equipment Market to Hit USD 75.3 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Tech and EV Service Demand

Automotive Garages Equipment Market

The automotive garage equipment market is growing rapidly, driven by rising EV adoption and demand for advanced diagnostic tools.

Technological shifts and the rise of electric vehicles are reshaping service centers, fueling strong demand for smarter garage solutions worldwide.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive garage equipment market is poised for significant expansion over the next few years, with its market value worth USD 31.8 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 75.3 billion by 2035. This strong growth trajectory, representing a CAGR of 9.0%, reflects the rapid evolution of the automotive service industry. Driven by the rising number of vehicles on the road, the increasing complexity of automotive systems, and growing demand for high-precision diagnostics, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for advanced and automated garage solutions. With the automotive aftermarket and electric vehicle (EV) segments expanding rapidly, garage equipment providers are adapting to changing service protocols, integrating digital diagnostics, and offering solutions tailored to modern vehicle technologies.The global automotive garage equipment market encompasses a range of tools and machinery used in vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, repair, and inspection. These include lifts, tire changers, wheel alignment systems, brake testers, emission analyzers, and diagnostic scanners. Rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle ownership, and stricter regulations surrounding emissions and road safety are fueling investments in service infrastructure across developing and developed economies. Workshops and authorized service centers are increasingly turning to automated and digitally integrated systems to ensure faster turnaround, better accuracy, and enhanced customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the shift toward electric mobility has compelled equipment manufacturers to develop tools compatible with EV platforms, battery management systems, and high-voltage diagnostics.Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!Key Takeaways for the Automotive Garage Equipment MarketThe market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The transition to electric and hybrid vehicles is driving demand for specialized service equipment and diagnostic tools. Increasing vehicle complexity, along with a greater focus on roadworthiness, is compelling workshops to invest in more advanced and connected garage equipment. Technological integration, including IoT-enabled diagnostics and AI-assisted repair tools, is becoming central to competitive offerings in the market.Emerging Trends in the Global MarketTechnological innovation remains a dominant trend, with garage equipment becoming increasingly smart and connected. Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled tools allow for real-time data collection, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. The proliferation of electric vehicles is prompting the development of garage equipment tailored for EV systems, including battery lifts, thermal scanners, and electrical safety tools. Furthermore, there's a growing inclination towards modular, space-saving equipment suited for urban garages and mobile repair units. Integration of cloud-based service management platforms is also trending, allowing garages to streamline workflow, track inventory, and enhance customer engagement through digital interfaces.Significant Developments in Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the MarketA major development is the collaboration between equipment manufacturers and vehicle OEMs to standardize diagnostic interfaces, especially for EVs and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This has created new opportunities for garage equipment companies to offer integrated solutions compatible with OEM standards. The adoption of robotics and automation in repair processes is gaining momentum, especially in tire handling, alignment, and washing systems. In emerging economies, there's a strong opportunity for market growth due to increasing vehicle ownership and the expansion of organized service networks. At the same time, workshops are recognizing the value of preventive diagnostics, opening avenues for AI-powered scanners and multi-functional diagnostic tools.Recent Developments in the MarketRecent years have seen notable investments in R&D for EV-focused garage equipment. Leading players have launched next-gen vehicle lifts, automated tire changers, and wireless diagnostic tools with enhanced user interfaces. Companies are increasingly incorporating sustainable design elements into their products, such as energy-efficient motors, recyclable materials, and ergonomic improvements. In addition, manufacturers have begun offering training and certification programs for technicians to handle modern equipment, particularly for high-voltage EV systems. The adoption of augmented reality (AR) for training and live diagnostics is another development shaping the future of the garage equipment industry.Exhaustive Market Report: A Complete StudyCompetition OutlookThe automotive garage equipment market is moderately consolidated, with a mix of global players and regional specialists competing on technology, reliability, and service support. Market participants are focusing on expanding their global footprint through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and regional distribution networks. Innovation and customization are key differentiators, with many players offering modular designs and remote diagnostics compatibility. To cater to the growing EV service market, several companies are introducing EV-compatible versions of their core offerings and establishing partnerships with EV manufacturers and fleets.Key PlayersKey players in the market include Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Snap-on Incorporated, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Hunter Engineering Company, and BendPak Inc. These companies are known for their robust product portfolios and continuous innovation in garage technologies. Other notable players include Vehicle Service Group, Continental AG, Launch Tech Co. Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, and SAMVIT Garage Equipment.Key SegmentationsThe market is segmented based on equipment type, garage type, vehicle type, and region. By equipment type, the segments include lifting equipment, wheel alignment equipment, emission testers, diagnostic & testing equipment, washing equipment, and body shop equipment. Based on garage type, it is segmented into OEM authorized garages and independent garages. By vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth due to the rapidly expanding automotive sector and increasing urbanization.Garage & Service Equipment Industry Analysis ReportsAutomotive Intermediate Shaft Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook from 2025 to 2035Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035Automotive Brackets Market Forecast and Outlook from 2025 to 2035Automotive Roof Rails Market Forecast and Outlook from 2025 to 2035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.