Global Vegan Protein Powder Market to Surpass USD 10.6 Billion by 2035, Driven by Health Consciousness Lifestyles

It's a dairy-free, cruelty-free alternative to whey, ideal for those following vegan diets or with lactose intolerance, promoting balanced nutrition.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vegan protein powder market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with projections estimating a rise from USD 5.34 billion in 2025 to USD 10.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth trajectory reflects the significant shift toward plant-based diets, fueled by rising environmental concerns, ethical sourcing demands, and increasing numbers of consumers opting for clean-label, allergen-free nutrition.Health-conscious individuals, fitness enthusiasts, and consumers seeking dairy-free alternatives are propelling the popularity of vegan protein powders. With major retailers expanding shelf space for plant-based supplements, both developed and emerging markets are increasingly embracing vegan protein as a mainstream nutritional choice.Keep Up with Market Trends: Access Your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12549 Market Trends Highlighted:Rise in Dairy-Free and Allergen-Free Supplements:Consumers are actively seeking alternatives to animal-based proteins due to lactose intolerance, vegan lifestyle choices, and allergen sensitivities. Vegan protein powders derived from pea, rice, hemp, and soy are particularly popular in post-workout shakes, meal replacements, and wellness beverages.Eco-Friendly and Ethical Consumerism:Modern buyers are no longer just concerned with health benefits but also with the environmental impact of their purchases. Sustainable packaging, carbon-neutral production, and cruelty-free sourcing have become critical differentiators for brands in the market.Innovation in Product Formulations:The market is seeing increasing demand for plant-based proteins fortified with superfoods, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and adaptogens. The emphasis is not only on nutrition but also on taste, texture, and digestive ease, particularly in markets like Japan and South Korea.Expansion of E-commerce and DTC Channels:Direct-to-consumer models and online marketplaces have enabled brands to cater to niche demographics with personalized offerings. Celebrity endorsements, influencer collaborations, and social media marketing are playing significant roles in boosting brand awareness globally.Increased Market Demand: Get In-Depth Analysis and Insights with Our Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-protein-powder-market Key Takeaways of the Report:• The global vegan protein powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2035.• Major drivers include heightened awareness of plant-based living, ethical sourcing, and environmental sustainability.• Emerging trends include fortified blends with superfoods and digestive enzymes, and increased focus on eco-friendly packaging.• Leading ingredients include pea, rice, soy, and hemp proteins used in functional beverages and post-workout nutrition.• Retail expansion and e-commerce growth are key distribution channels accelerating market penetration.Regional Market Outlook:United States:Driven by the adoption of plant-based lifestyles and demand for clean-label sports nutrition, the U.S. vegan protein powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%. Pea, rice, hemp, and soy protein dominate the market, with formulations tailored to allergen-free and non-GMO standards. Online platforms and influencer marketing continue to expand consumer access and awareness.United Kingdom:The UK market is on a steady growth path with a 6.9% CAGR, supported by mainstream adoption of plant-based eating and a focus on sustainable wellness. Demand for protein powders with added adaptogens, superfoods, and eco-friendly packaging is driving brand differentiation and consumer loyalty.European Union:With a CAGR of 7.0%, the EU market is fueled by clean eating trends and ethical consumerism. Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden lead in innovation, with emphasis on organic certification, sugar-free formulations, and advanced protein extraction methods for enhanced nutritional profiles.Japan:The Japanese market, growing at 6.5% CAGR, is shaped by aging demographics, preventative health culture, and growing fitness trends. Soy protein remains dominant, but blends of pea and brown rice are gaining traction due to improved texture and digestibility. Local preferences for subtle flavors and gut-friendly formulas are driving product development.South Korea:With an impressive 7.3% CAGR, South Korea’s vegan protein powder market is booming due to urban wellness trends and crossover appeal with K-beauty nutrition. Innovative products featuring collagen, antioxidants, and probiotics are resonating with younger consumers focused on holistic health and fitness.Competition Outlook:The competitive landscape of the vegan protein powder market is marked by innovation, strategic partnerships, and aggressive marketing. Leading brands are focusing on allergen-free, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced ingredients to appeal to broader consumer segments. E-commerce platforms and DTC business models are amplifying access to premium, niche, and customized products.Key Company Profile• Glanbia plc• Nestlé S.A. (Garden of Life)• NOW Health Group, Inc.• The Simply Good Foods Company• Orgain, Inc.• Vega (Danone)• Nuzest• Sunwarrior• MyProtein (THG Group)• KOS NaturalsExplore Protein Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein Vegan Protein Powder Market SegmentationBy Source:• Soy• Wheat• Pea• OthersBy Flavors:• Unflavored• Chocolate• Vanilla• Strawberry• Blueberry• OthersBy Application:• Food Processing• Nutritional Products• Animal Feed• Household (Retail)• OthersBy Distribution Channel:• Direct Sales• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets• Specialty Stores• Pharmacy & Drug Stores• Online Stores• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Vegan Vitamins and Supplements Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-vitamins-and-supplements-market Vegan Fast-Food Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-fast-food-market Vegan Dog Food Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-dog-food-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

