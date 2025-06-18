Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 968
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - * * *
"Updated accessibility code sections." Any sections of the
newest editions of the ICC accessibility codes subject to review
by the advisory board under section 106(d) that are different
from, added to or deleted from the immediately preceding
editions of the ICC codes.
* * *
Section 2. Section 106(a)(1) of the act is amended, the
subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 106. Accessibility Advisory Board.
(a) Creation and composition.--
(1) There is hereby created an Accessibility Advisory
Board which shall be composed of 11 members, seven of which
shall be appointed by the secretary. At least six members of
the advisory board shall be public members, three of whom
shall be persons with physical disabilities, one shall be an
architect registered in Pennsylvania, one shall be a member
of the business community, and one shall be a representative
of the multifamily housing industry. One member shall be a
municipal official. The chairman and minority chairman of the
[Labor and Industry Committee of the Senate and the chairman
and minority chairman of the Labor Relations Committee of the
House of Representatives,] standing committees of the Senate
and the House of Representatives having jurisdiction under
the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the
Regulatory Review Act, to review Uniform Construction Code
regulations, or their designees, shall be members. All
members of the advisory board, except the members of the
General Assembly, shall serve for a term of [two] four years
20250SB0867PN0968 - 2 -
