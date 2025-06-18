Senate Bill 867 Printer's Number 968

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - * * *

"Updated accessibility code sections." Any sections of the

newest editions of the ICC accessibility codes subject to review

by the advisory board under section 106(d) that are different

from, added to or deleted from the immediately preceding

editions of the ICC codes.

* * *

Section 2. Section 106(a)(1) of the act is amended, the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 106. Accessibility Advisory Board.

(a) Creation and composition.--

(1) There is hereby created an Accessibility Advisory

Board which shall be composed of 11 members, seven of which

shall be appointed by the secretary. At least six members of

the advisory board shall be public members, three of whom

shall be persons with physical disabilities, one shall be an

architect registered in Pennsylvania, one shall be a member

of the business community, and one shall be a representative

of the multifamily housing industry. One member shall be a

municipal official. The chairman and minority chairman of the

[Labor and Industry Committee of the Senate and the chairman

and minority chairman of the Labor Relations Committee of the

House of Representatives,] standing committees of the Senate

and the House of Representatives having jurisdiction under

the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the

Regulatory Review Act, to review Uniform Construction Code

regulations, or their designees, shall be members. All

members of the advisory board, except the members of the

General Assembly, shall serve for a term of [two] four years

