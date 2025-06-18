Senate Bill 870 Printer's Number 965

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - resulted in discharge.

(6) The former member commences a full-time or part-time

course of study within two years of medical discharge or

within two years of the effective date of this subsection,

such course of study having a completion date of not more

than six years following the date of medical discharge for

members discharged for medical disability on or after the

effective date of this subsection or of not more than six

years following the effective date of this subsection for

members discharged for a medical disability after September

11, 2001, and before the effective date of this subsection.

The Adjutant General may for good cause extend these

deadlines when the former member's disability is shown to

require additional time for the former member to commence or

complete a course of study.

(7) The former member meets all eligibility criteria

specified in subsections (a) and (b) except membership in the

Pennsylvania National Guard.]

(c.1) Successive certificate.--Upon completion of a six-year

obligation for which an eligible member received an educational

assistance grant certificate of eligibility, an eligible member

may receive a successive educational assistance grant

certificate of eligibility for a successive six-year commitment.

(d) Retention of benefit.--A member who receives an other

than dishonorable discharge before completing their six-year

service obligation shall remain eligible for the earned

proportional share of an educational assistance grant under this

subchapter if the member meets all eligibility requirements

outlined in subsections (a) and (b), except for continued

membership in the Pennsylvania National Guard. The former member

20250SB0870PN0965 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30