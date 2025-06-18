Senate Bill 870 Printer's Number 965
(6) The former member commences a full-time or part-time
course of study within two years of medical discharge or
within two years of the effective date of this subsection,
such course of study having a completion date of not more
than six years following the date of medical discharge for
members discharged for medical disability on or after the
effective date of this subsection or of not more than six
years following the effective date of this subsection for
members discharged for a medical disability after September
11, 2001, and before the effective date of this subsection.
The Adjutant General may for good cause extend these
deadlines when the former member's disability is shown to
require additional time for the former member to commence or
complete a course of study.
(7) The former member meets all eligibility criteria
specified in subsections (a) and (b) except membership in the
Pennsylvania National Guard.]
(c.1) Successive certificate.--Upon completion of a six-year
obligation for which an eligible member received an educational
assistance grant certificate of eligibility, an eligible member
may receive a successive educational assistance grant
certificate of eligibility for a successive six-year commitment.
(d) Retention of benefit.--A member who receives an other
than dishonorable discharge before completing their six-year
service obligation shall remain eligible for the earned
proportional share of an educational assistance grant under this
subchapter if the member meets all eligibility requirements
outlined in subsections (a) and (b), except for continued
membership in the Pennsylvania National Guard. The former member
