COMPASS DIVERSIFIED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Diversified Holdings - CODI

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 8, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 1, 2024 and May 7, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Compass Diversified investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-codi/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Compass and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 7, 2025, the Company issued a press release entitled "Compass Diversified Discloses Non-Reliance on Financial Statements for Fiscal 2024 Amid an Ongoing Internal Investigation into its Subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc.," disclosing that “the Audit Committee of CODI's Board has concluded that the previously issued financial statements for 2024 require restatement and should no longer be relied upon” and that “[e]ffective May 7, 2025, Lugano's founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from all of his positions at Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation.” The Company further disclosed that “[t]he Audit Committee of CODI's Board of Directors promptly launched an investigation after CODI's senior leadership was made aware of concerns about how Lugano was potentially financing inventory” and that “[t]he investigation . . . is ongoing but has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano's non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices.”

On this news, the price of Compass’ shares plummeted approximately 62%, from $17.25 per share on May 7, 2025, to $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025.

The case is Matthews v. Compass Group Diversified Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-981.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.