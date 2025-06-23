Hernia Mesh: Safer Alternative Design Available for Appendix Trapped in a Hernia

P4HB mesh offers a safer, absorbable alternative to polypropylene in high-risk hernia cases involving the appendix, reducing infection risk

P4HB is just as effective and absorbed by the body, so there is little justification for a surgeon to choose polypropylene or other synthetic materials, especially with an infected appendix.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “P4HB appears to be the safer alternative design that significantly reduces the risk of mesh infections in high-risk situations where the appendix is trapped within the inguinal canal. In these scenarios, there is little justification for using polypropylene, as serious mesh infections can be avoided,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national product liability attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, hernia mesh attorney says, “Phasix mesh, made from P4HB, has properties that reduce the risk of infection by enhancing the body's ability to eliminate bacteria that may colonize the mesh during the appendectomy. In addition, the mesh is 100% absorbed by the body within 18-24 months, eliminating the risk of chronic mesh infections."

What is a Amyand’s hernia?

“Amyand’s hernia is defined as when the appendix is trapped within an inguinal hernia. While the incidence of this type of hernia is rare, the appendix may become incarcerated within Amyand’s hernia and lead to further complications such as strangulation and perforation. Incarceration of the appendix most commonly occurs within inguinal and femoral hernias, but may arise to a lesser extent in incisional and umbilical hernias. Incarcerated appendix has been reported in a variety of ventral abdominal and inguinal locations, yet its indistinct clinical presentation represents a diagnostic challenge.

Prosthetic mesh is typically contraindicated in patients with an inflamed or perforated appendix, due to the risk of wound and mesh infection.

Since the appendix may be noninflamed when found within the inguinal hernia sac, removal is not always necessary; this is a decision currently dictated primarily by the surgeon’s preference.”

Read about Amyand’s hernia mesh repair: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3915004/

What are the risk factors for infection of polypropylene mesh for ventral hernia repair as reported in the article “Optimal management of mesh infection: Evidence and treatment options” published in International Journal of Abdominal Wall and Hernia Surgery"?

“Modifiable risk factors for mesh infections include active smoking, poorly controlled diabetes mellitus, abdominal skin or wound issues, and obesity.

Operative factors that increase the risk of mesh infection include prior hernia repair, enterotomy and contamination of the surgical field,” states Dr. Michael R. Arnold.

Read the article by Dr. Arnold: https://journals.lww.com/rhaw/fulltext/2018/01020/optimal_management_of_mesh_infection__evidence_and.2.aspx

Dr. Vigna adds, “Given that P4HB mesh is just as effective and absorbed by the body, there appears to be little justification for a general surgeon to choose polypropylene or other synthetic materials, especially when dealing with an infected appendix. Hernia mesh infections are serious medical complications that can lead to prolonged recovery and may require multiple procedures. P4HB has been shown to perform just as well as synthetic options while offering a safer, resorbable alternative.”

Complications of abdominal mesh and inguinal mesh infection include: 1) Chronic pain, 2) Mesh-enteric fistula, 3) Reoccurrence of hernia, 4) Sepsis, 5) and Septic shock. Treatments may include 1) Local debridement and VAC pack with antibiotics, 2) Partial mesh excision with antibiotics, 3) Complete mesh removal with antibiotics, and 4) abdominal wall reconstruction with or without mesh.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective devices, including Bard Hernia Mesh and Covidien Hernia Mesh. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

