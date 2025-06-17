DLNR Media Advisory-Location Change for Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! news conference
ANNUAL WILDFIRE & DROUGHT LOOKOUT! CAMPAIGN
MEDIA ADVISORY
June 17, 2025
When: News Conference, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.
Where: Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, 3990 Ka’ana Street, Līhuʻe
or via Zoom:
Who:
- Genki Kino, National Weather Service forecaster
- Michael Gibson, Kaua‘i Fire Chief
- Michael Walker, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, state protection forester
- Dawn Chang, DLNR Chair and co-chair Hawai‘i Drought Council
- Elizabeth Pickett, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization Co-Executive Director
This news conference is open only to credentialed media representatives. Media are asked to join the conversation at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the Zoom.
Media resources:
Attached
Media contact:
Dan Dennison
Communications Director
Dept. of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-587-0396
