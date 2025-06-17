DLNR Media Advisory-Location Change for Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! news conference

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

ANNUAL WILDFIRE & DROUGHT LOOKOUT! CAMPAIGN

MEDIA ADVISORY

June 17, 2025

The 10th Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! awareness campaign and media availability kicks-off next week with a news conference on Kaua‘i. This year, the DLNR has produced island-specific media packages which include recorded interviews, video, and photographs. This material is embargoed until 4:00 a.m. on June 18 but is being released to the media now for advance production. (Please see updated attachment)

When: News Conference, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, 3990 Ka’ana Street, Līhuʻe