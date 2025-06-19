Wisconsin Roofing Contractor Shares Insights on the Role of Cool Roofs in Managing Summer Heat

A roof isn’t just about shedding rain or snow. It also plays a key role in heat absorption” — Thad Brown

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures rise across the Midwest, builders and property owners are reassessing how roofing materials impact energy efficiency and indoor climate control. Cool roofing systems—using light-colored shingles, reflective coatings, and heat-reducing materials—are gaining attention in Central Wisconsin, where energy demands fluctuate sharply between winter and summer extremes. Thad Brown , owner and founder of Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLC in Wisconsin Rapids, has worked in roofing across diverse conditions for over 40 years. He reports that roofing material selection is increasingly driven by thermal performance, not just durability or aesthetics.“A roof isn’t just about shedding rain or snow. It also plays a key role in heat absorption,” Brown stated. “Lighter materials reflect more of the sun’s energy, which lowers attic temperatures and eases the load on HVAC systems.”Cool roofs are designed to reflect a greater portion of solar radiation than traditional materials, resulting in lower surface temperatures during peak sun exposure. Options include highly reflective shingles, roof tiles, elastomeric coatings, and reflective metal panels. These technologies are especially beneficial in reducing indoor heat gain in buildings with limited shade or insufficient insulation.In residential settings, light-colored asphalt shingles are often used for pitched roofs, while flat commercial roofs frequently receive white or silver reflective coatings. Testing from national building science agencies has shown that cool roofs can reduce surface temperatures by up to 50°F in direct sunlight—helping maintain more stable internal temperatures and reducing air conditioning demand.In many homes, attic temperatures can exceed 130°F during summer months. Without reflective materials or adequate ventilation, that heat radiates downward, stressing insulation, wiring, and HVAC systems. Brown notes that while cooler roofing options are often associated with hot southern climates, regions like Wisconsin can also benefit—especially given recent years of unusually warm summers and rising utility costs.For commercial and municipal buildings, reflective coatings have become a common solution for thermal management on large flat roof surfaces. In addition to lowering interior temperatures, these coatings offer protection from ultraviolet degradation and reduce the impact of thermal expansion and contraction, which can wear down roofing materials over time.Installation of cool roofing materials typically aligns with standard roofing practices. Most major manufacturers offer reflective versions of traditional products, and in retrofit projects, elastomeric coatings can be applied to existing roof surfaces to improve solar reflectance without full replacement.Brown encourages consideration of attic ventilation, radiant barriers, and insulation upgrades when evaluating a roof’s performance. A holistic approach to energy efficiency involves managing both incoming solar energy and internal heat retention.Increased interest in cool roofs is also emerging among school districts, warehouses, and public sector buildings aiming to lower operational costs and improve comfort during summer months. Although Wisconsin does not currently mandate reflective roofing in building codes, adoption is influenced by growing awareness of energy conservation and voluntary efficiency standards.Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLC serves residential and commercial clients across Central Wisconsin. The company emphasizes proper roof design and material selection to meet the region’s evolving environmental and energy concerns.For buildings under review for new construction or roof replacement, energy audits are often the first step. Assessing how the building envelope interacts with solar heat allows property owners to determine the most effective way to manage indoor temperatures and reduce utility strain.As climate conditions continue to shift, cool roofing technologies represent one practical response. Reflective materials, improved ventilation, and attention to thermal performance are contributing to more efficient, longer-lasting roof systems across the state.About Dynamic Alliance Roofing LLCDynamic Alliance Roofing LLC is a roofing contractor based in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. With over four decades of field experience, owner Thad Brown leads the company in addressing both structural and environmental roofing considerations. The firm works with residential, municipal, and commercial clients throughout Central Wisconsin.

