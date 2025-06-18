Nura Labs announces the release of Nura Wallet on Google Play Store

Sheridan, WY , June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Patent-protected Nura Wallet NOW LIVE on Google Play Store with $NURA token exploding onto DEX exchanges June 18th - The AI wallet that actually makes you money is here



Your crypto just became intelligent. The revolutionary Nura Wallet is NOW AVAILABLE on Google Play Store, featuring the world's first AI that automatically maximizes your DeFi profits 24/7. Tomorrow, June 18th, the $NURA token launches on DEX exchanges, completing the first crypto ecosystem where your wallet literally works to make you richer.



Download the future NOW: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nuralab



This isn't just another wallet launch. This is the commercial debut of patent-protected AI technology (US 63/819,482) that's about to bring a billion new users into DeFi.



The Autonomous Machine Is Live and Ready



The Nura Wallet does what every crypto holder has dreamed of: it automatically finds the best yields across hundreds of DeFi protocols and optimizes your returns around the clock. No more missing opportunities. No more complex strategies. Just pure, automated profit maximization - and it's available RIGHT NOW on your Android device.



"We just made every other crypto wallet obsolete," said the Nura Labs team. "Our AI doesn't just store your crypto - it actively works to multiply it. Users are seeing 23% higher yields and 67% lower fees. This is the iPhone moment for DeFi, and everyone can download it today."



$NURA Token: The Fuel Behind The Autonomous Machine



Tomorrow's $NURA token launch isn't just another token drop - it's the key that unlocks premium AI features that could transform your portfolio:



- Premium AI Optimization - Advanced algorithms that crush basic strategies



- Fee Elimination - Massive transaction cost reductions



- Exclusive Yields - Access to premium staking opportunities



- Governance Power - Vote on which protocols get integrated next



- Compounding Rewards - Stake $NURA for additional yield amplification



This token has REAL utility from day one through the live wallet application you can download right now.



The Numbers That Will Blow Your Mind



Users who already downloaded the app are going absolutely crazy over the results:



- 23% higher staking yields than manual management



- 67% lower transaction costs through AI optimization



- 89% less time required - literally set and forget



- 94% user satisfaction - people are obsessed



- 5,000+ beta users already maximizing profits with the live app



These aren't projections. This is real money being made by real users RIGHT NOW.



Why This Launch Is About To EXPLODE



- Available TODAY: Download immediately from Google Play Store



- Patent Protection: Legal moat around breakthrough technology



- First-Mover Advantage: No competition in AI wallet space



- Massive Market: $180B DeFi market with <10% penetration



- Real Utility: Token powers live, working application



- Mobile-First: Perfect for 100M+ smartphone crypto users



The Revolution Starts RIGHT NOW



TODAY: Download Nura Wallet and experience the future



TOMORROW: $NURA token trading begins on major DEX platforms



THIS WEEK: Watch your crypto start working harder than it ever has



The beta is over. The waiting is over. The DeFi complexity crisis is OVER.



Get The App That's Changing Everything



Download Nura Wallet NOW:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nuralab



$NURA Trading Begins: June 18, 2025 on major DEX platforms



Website: https://nura.gg/



Token Launch Details



$NURA Trading Begins: June 18, 2025



Initial Pairs: $NURA/ETH, $NURA/USDC



Exchanges: Major DEX platforms



Utility: Live from day one through Nura Wallet



About Nura Labs



Nura Labs just solved crypto's biggest problem: making DeFi work for everyone. Our patent-protected AI technology transforms any smartphone into an institutional-grade profit machine. The complexity barrier is DEAD. The profit barrier is DEMOLISHED.



DOWNLOAD NOW. YOUR CRYPTO IS WAITING TO GET SMARTER.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Linda K. Williams media at nura.gg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.